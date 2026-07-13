Abu Dhabi, UAE – SlashData, a leading UAE-based govtech company, has announced a strategic partnership with Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd, A leading Insurance Provider in the UAE, to enhance operational excellence through the adoption of Wtheeq, its digital platform for policy issuance and data verification.

As the insurance industry continues to evolve, insurers are increasingly investing in enterprise technologies that improve productivity, reduce administrative effort, and enable more efficient ways of working. The focus has shifted from simply digitizing processes to building smarter operations that improve accuracy, accelerate execution, and strengthen overall business performance. This shift is reflected in the growing adoption of Wtheeq across the insurance sector, as insurers look to modernize core operational processes.

Through Watheeq, Adamjee Insurance, will automate policy issuance and documentation across its motor insurance operations, reducing manual intervention while improving accuracy, consistency, and processing times. Delivered in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Police, Wtheeq enables secure information exchange, instant verification, and regulatory compliance across the UAE's mobility ecosystem.

The platform also supports the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Program by enabling connected, user-centric, and fully digital government services, while reducing administrative complexity for insurers operating across the ecosystem.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: "Enterprise technology should do more than digitize existing workflows - it should transform how organisations operate. Through Wtheeq, we are helping insurers replace manual processes with intelligent automation that improves accuracy, saves valuable time, and allows teams to focus on the work that creates the greatest value for the business."

Mir Muhammad Hammad, Country Head ,UAE, said: "At Adamjee Insurance, we continuously invest in technologies that strengthen the way we operate. Our partnership with SlashData supports that commitment by enabling more streamlined policy administration, improving operational consistency, and equipping our teams to deliver an even higher standard of service.”

The partnership reflects a broader shift across the insurance industry, where organisations are increasingly adopting technology to improve efficiency and streamline operations. Through solutions such as Wtheeq, SlashData continues to build platforms that help organizations work smarter while supporting the UAE's vision for more efficient, digitally enabled public services.

SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC's dedicated financial services platform.

About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based govtech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations. SlashData is a First.tech company and part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (AICL).

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (AICL) – UAE is one of the fastest-growing general insurance providers in the United Arab Emirates, delivering comprehensive insurance solutions to individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients. With a strong legacy spanning more than six decades, Adamjee combines financial strength, underwriting expertise, and customer-centric innovation to provide reliable protection across a broad range of insurance products.

Operating in the UAE since 1972, Adamjee Insurance offers a diverse portfolio that includes Motor, Health, Property, Engineering, Marine, Liability, and other general insurance solutions. The company is committed to delivering a smooth customer experience through simplified policy issuance, efficient claims management, digital innovation, and responsive customer support.

Backed by the strength of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited, one of Pakistan's leading general insurers, Adamjee Insurance UAE continues to invest in technology, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships to meet the evolving needs of customers and intermediaries across the UAE insurance market.

With a focus on integrity, innovation, and service excellence, Adamjee Insurance UAE remains dedicated to protecting what matters most while creating long-term value for customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders.

With a focus on integrity, innovation, and service excellence, Adamjee Insurance UAE remains dedicated to protecting what matters most while creating long-term value for customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders.