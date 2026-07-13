Riyadh – As football excitement continues to captivate fans around the world, the Arabian Heritage Motors, an Al Ghurair company and the authorized distributor of EXEED vehicles, took center stage in Riyadh as the exclusive automotive sponsor of the city's largest Fan Zone at Laysen Valley. The event brought together the thrill of football with the sophistication of a premium lifestyle, creating an atmosphere where passion and luxury met seamlessly.

As part of EXEED’s global “To What Comes Next” viewing campaign, nearly 500 guests gathered to experience an immersive environment that showcased the brand’s distinctive lineup while creating memorable moments around one of the world's most celebrated sporting events.

The choice of Laysen Valley was no coincidence. Known for its fine dining, upscale retail, and vibrant social scene, the venue provided the perfect backdrop for EXEED to connect with the local community in a way that felt both authentic and engaging.

From the moment guests arrived, they were welcomed by LED columns that brought football's greatest moments to life through striking visuals. Meanwhile, outside the main tent, live match feeds, a trophy-inspired light wall, and themed photo displays invited visitors to capture memories before making their way into the lounge.

Once inside, the viewing lounge offered a premium match-day experience. A cinema-sized screen, national flags, and comfortable leather seating recreated the atmosphere of an exclusive hospitality suite, allowing fans to take in every moment of the game in comfort. Then, during halftime, interactive football activities kept the energy high, giving attendees the chance to test their skills while reflecting EXEED's commitment to creating thoughtfully designed experiences that go beyond the drive.

The brand's presence extended well beyond the Fan Zone itself. Throughout the evening, EXEED's vehicle lineup served as the event's official transportation partner, managing guest transfers and on-site mobility while giving attendees the opportunity to experience the brand's premium comfort and technology firsthand.

More broadly, the event reflects EXEED's ongoing "To What Comes Next" campaign, which harnesses football's universal appeal to build stronger connections with audiences around the world, tapping into the universal spirit of football. At the same time, it showcased the brand's growing portfolio of premium new-energy vehicles and its continued focus on combining luxury, advanced technology, and forward-looking design. For the Saudi market, the message was clear: EXEED is here to push boundaries and redefine the future of premium mobility.

About Arabian Heritage Motors:

Arabian Heritage Motors, part of Al Ghurair Mobility, is a leading automotive company dedicated to delivering premium mobility solutions and exceptional customer experiences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the exclusive distributor of EXEED in Saudi Arabia, the company provides comprehensive sales, after-sales, and customer support services through a growing network, delivering quality, reliability, and long-term value to customers across the Kingdom.

About EXEED:

EXEED is a premium automotive brand committed to delivering intelligent mobility through advanced technology, sophisticated design, and exceptional craftsmanship. Combining global engineering expertise with innovative manufacturing, EXEED offers a range of premium SUVs and sedans that deliver outstanding performance, safety, comfort, and a refined driving experience for customers around the world.