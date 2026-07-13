Dubai, UAE – Longevium, a next-generation longevity clinic network, has announced the launch of three clinics in Dubai with a multidisciplinary team of nearly 100 physicians and specialists.

The clinic is introducing an integrated clinical approach designed to help patients predict, track, and slow biological aging through advanced diagnostics, AI-powered analytics, regenerative medicine, and personalized healthspan-extension protocols.

The launch comes as Dubai strengthens its longevity and advanced healthcare agenda through the establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority, created to oversee the emirate’s longevity, wellness, and advanced health sectors. It also follows DHA-reported 2025 growth in health insurance activity, with covered beneficiaries exceeding 4.9 million, up around 6.5% from 2024, and insurance claims reaching approximately 49.6 million, up around 13.5%. This growth is supported by a healthcare insurance ecosystem comprising 3,936 healthcare providers, 140 insurance brokers, 43 insurance companies, and 16 claims-management entities.

Longevium’s Dubai network spans three key locations: its flagship clinic at Triple Seven Mall on Jumeirah 3, a branch in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), and a branch in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Together, the three locations allow the clinic to serve patients across central, residential, and high-demand lifestyle districts in Dubai, making advanced longevity medicine more accessible across the city.

“Longevium is building a measurable medical system for longevity,” said Dr. Ksenia Butova (MD), Founder & CEO of Longevium. “Healthy aging must be approached clinically through diagnostics, biomarkers, physician supervision, longitudinal tracking, and protocols tailored to the individual. Our goal is to help patients understand their health trajectory before disease develops, and then actively change that trajectory.”

The new Longevium model is built around the principle that longevity medicine should move beyond isolated treatments and into a continuous patient journey. Each patient pathway integrates biological age assessment, laboratory data, body composition analysis, cardiovascular risk factors, metabolic markers, and lifestyle data into a single clinical profile. The clinic’s proprietary AI platform supports physicians by helping track progress over time, evaluate intervention outcomes, and personalize protocols based on the patient’s own biomarkers.

“Dubai has created one of the most exciting environments in the world for the future of medicine,” added Dr. Butova. “Here, longevity, biotechnology, AI, prevention, and regenerative medicine are converging into a single ecosystem. This is why Longevium was built in Dubai, and why we believe the UAE can become a global reference point for longevity medicine.”

Longevium’s clinical offering includes advanced diagnostic programs, biological age tracking, peptide-based protocols, exosome-based therapies, stem cell approaches, GLP-1 metabolic optimization, hormone balance programs, cardiovascular prevention, and regenerative aesthetics. The model is designed for entrepreneurs, executives, high-performing individuals, and international patients seeking measurable biological results rather than generic wellness interventions.

As part of its patient journey, Longevium offers Longevity Day, a physician-led 3-hour intensive program designed to give patients a complete view of their biological age, risk factors, and personalized optimization strategy in a single visit. The program brings together multiple specialists, advanced biomarker testing, ultrasound and vascular imaging, peptide and supplement planning, IV therapy, and aesthetic regeneration into one structured roadmap for measurable health improvement.

“Longevity medicine has to become more evidence-based, more transparent, and more measurable,” said Dr. Butova. “The future is not about offering one treatment and hoping for improvement. It is about continuously measuring the body, understanding biological signals, and adjusting protocols with medical precision. This is the foundation of real healthspan extension.”

“People are no longer waiting until they are sick to take control of their health,” said Dr. Butova. “They want to know their biological age, understand their risks, improve performance, and extend the years in which they feel strong, focused, and capable. That is the future of healthcare—and it is already happening in Dubai.

About Longevium

Longevium is a Dubai-based longevity clinic network and next-generation preventive healthcare ecosystem focused on biological age management, healthspan extension, regenerative medicine, advanced diagnostics, and AI-powered health analytics. Longevium operates three clinics in Dubai and brings together nearly 100 healthcare professionals across preventive medicine, metabolic optimization, hormonal balance, regenerative protocols, cardiovascular prevention, and personalized longevity medicine.