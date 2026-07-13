Metabolic (formerly GluCare.Health) announces a three-month prospective observational study evaluating the effectiveness of the Dexcom G7 CGM in improving glycemic outcomes in patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

Dexcom G7 sensors will be provided to all study participants at no charge, removing access barriers and ensuring equitable participation across Metabolic’s patient population.

With over 50 published studies to date, this study further reinforces Metabolic's standing as a leading endocrinology research center, frequently selected by major medical device and pharmaceutical leaders for clinical research studies and product launches. Metabolic has been chosen for landmark global launches, including Mounjaro, Foundayo, and the Wegovy pill.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Metabolic (formerly GluCare.Health), the UAE’s leading tech-enabled metabolic health platform, announced a new research study, using a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) from a global leader in CGM technology. The prospective observational study will evaluate the effectiveness of the Dexcom G7 CGM system in improving HbA1c and key CGM metrics in patients with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) under Metabolic’s structured, multidisciplinary care model.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Diabetes Care

Type 2 Diabetes remains one of the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions in the UAE. With up to 70% of type 2 diabetics being uncontrolled, glycemic control is a persistent challenge for a significant proportion of patients. While continuous glucose monitoring has demonstrated strong clinical utility in Type 1 Diabetes management, real-world evidence for its effectiveness across structured T2D care programs remains an important area of investigation, especially in the Gulf Region.

This study is designed to generate robust, clinically grounded data on the impact of CGM adoption within a comprehensive, high-engagement, technology-enabled care pathway, contributing to the growing body of evidence supporting expanded CGM use in T2D.

Study Design and Objectives

The study - formally titled “Evaluation of Continuous Glucose Monitoring on Glycemic Control and Diabetes Management in Type 2 Diabetes Patients” - is a three-month prospective observational study enrolling adults with Type 2 Diabetes from Metabolic’s patient population.

All study participants will be provided with the Dexcom G7 sensor at no charge for the duration of the study, ensuring that access to monitoring technology does not represent a barrier to participation.

Leadership Commentary

Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Metabolic, commented: “Continuous glucose monitoring is one of the most powerful tools available for understanding a patient’s metabolic reality in real time. Our clinical team will gain a depth of insight that goes far beyond what standard clinic visits can provide. This study will give us robust evidence for the role of CGM within a structured T2D care programme, and we expect the findings to meaningfully inform how we deploy this technology at scale.”

About Metabolic (formerly GluCare.Health)

Metabolic is a tech-enabled, hybrid metabolic health platform designed to quantify risk, coordinate care, and deliver measurable outcomes across the spectrum of metabolic and hormonal health. Its model combines clinician-led multidisciplinary care with continuous monitoring, advanced diagnostics, and AI-enabled risk stratification embedded into a longitudinal care operating system.

Metabolic is accredited by the International Consortium of Health Outcome Measures (ICHOM), the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and Joint Commission International (JCI).

Website: metabolic.health

Contact: 800 4582273

Media Contact

Nuha Naseer

Marketing Executive, Metabolic

Email: nuha@metabolic.health