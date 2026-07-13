Dubai, UAE – Sprudel, the Dubai-born sustainable water systems company, has officially opened its new headquarters in Dubai Silicon Oasis, marking a significant milestone in the company's regional growth strategy. The move gives Sprudel a dedicated space to showcase its full product range, expand on-site production capabilities, and further strengthen the service it delivers to clients across the UAE.

Founded in Dubai in 2014 by Shawn Green to eliminate single-use plastic, Sprudel has grown into a leading provider of sustainable, on-site water infrastructure, working with more than 200 brands across the corporate, hospitality, and public sector. The new Silicon Oasis headquarters supports the next phase of that growth, providing the space and infrastructure needed to scale operations as demand for sustainable hydration solutions continues to rise.

The new facility allows Sprudel to display its complete Serve, Work, Life and Loop product lines in one dedicated showcase space, alongside its MIITE range - products developed under the UAE's "Make it in the Emirates" initiative. It also enables the company to produce and amend products on site, streamlining operations and reducing turnaround times for clients.

Commenting on the opening, Shawn Green, Founder and Managing Director of Sprudel, said:

"We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Sprudel HQ in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This transition represents a significant milestone in the development of Sprudel in the region, and gives us the opportunity to grow into the next phase of our masterplan. Now with the space to present our full product range will only enhance our market-leading customer service. We look forward to welcoming both existing and new clients to the space."

With a dedicated home base in one of Dubai's key innovation hubs, Sprudel is well positioned to continue expanding its footprint across the UAE, supporting organisations in their transition away from single-use plastic and towards smarter, more sustainable water infrastructure.

About Sprudel

Founded in Dubai in 2014, Sprudel is the planet-friendly water company® providing plastic-free alternatives to single-use bottled water. Through on-site filtration, dispensing and closed-loop bottling systems, Sprudel serves offices, hotels, restaurants, and shared environments with safe, premium still, chilled, hot, and sparkling water solutions.

Media Contact

Abdul Rehman | pr@roundsocial.com