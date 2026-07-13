The Annual Report outlines the FSRA’s performance against its regulatory priorities through its various achievements in 2025.

Responsible innovation, market integrity and financial crime prevention remained central to the FSRA’s efforts in 2025.

The number of Financial Services Permissions granted increased by 22% year-on-year, while In-Principle Approvals grew 32%, reflecting continued strong growth across ADGM's financial ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of the capital of the UAE, has published its 2025 Annual Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the FSRA’s key supervisory, authorisation and policy initiatives during the year, as ADGM’s financial services ecosystem continued to grow strongly and deepen its international engagement.

The report highlights how the FSRA continued to enhance its forward-looking policy and legislative framework that supports innovation while maintaining high standards of market integrity, consumer protection and financial stability. In addition, the FSRA advanced its regulatory priorities by strengthening regulatory supervision, combating financial crime and deepening cooperation with domestic and international regulatory partners.

As ADGM's financial services ecosystem continued to expand in scale and sophistication, the FSRA further enhanced its use of regulatory and supervisory technologies (RegTech and SupTech) to support more efficient, data-driven oversight of its regulated community and markets.

During the year, the FSRA continued to support ADGM’s growth with a total of 94 Financial Services Permissions and 120 In-Principle Approvals, representing an increase of 22% and 32%, respectively, compared to 2024. The FSRA also signed 5 new MoUs to further strengthen international cooperation.

Emmanuel Givanakis, Chief Executive Officer of the FSRA at ADGM, said: “In 2025, we continued to strengthen our regulatory and supervisory approach to support ADGM’s growing and increasingly sophisticated financial services ecosystem. We remained focused on delivering effective and forward-looking regulation that supports innovation while safeguarding market integrity and confidence. The achievements outlined in this report reflect the dedication of our people and our continued commitment to a resilient, well-regulated and future-focused financial ecosystem.”

As ADGM enters its next phase of growth, the FSRA remains focused on fostering a transparent, resilient and internationally aligned regulatory environment that supports innovation, protects market participants and those serviced by them and reinforces confidence in ADGM as a leading global financial centre.

The ADGM FSRA Annual Report 2025 is available to view on ADGM’s website HERE.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one in the region to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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