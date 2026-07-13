Dubai, UAE: Botim, the UAE’s leading fintech platform, has been integrated into the Philippines’ Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS) program through an ongoing partnership with BDO Unibank, Inc., the Philippines’ largest bank by assets. This initiative comes at a time when an estimated 10.8 million Filipinos live and work overseas, including approximately 700,000 in the UAE, one of the community's most significant destinations worldwide.

The incorporation brings Botim directly into one of the country’s most established pre‑departure programs, giving Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) early familiarity with the digital tools that can support their transition to life in the UAE, while helping participants build financial literacy through an accessible and regulated platform.

Throughout 2026, the seminars will be delivered across BDO Unibank’s nationwide network, introducing participants to Botim and preparing them to access essential services through a trusted digital platform upon arrival in the UAE. Through Botim, individuals can access regulated payments, remittances, credit, savings and investment tools, alongside free VoIP calling to help them stay connected with their families.

Participants will receive structured briefings, financial literacy sessions, and on‑the‑spot onboarding, enabling them to activate the app before departure. By reaching workers ahead of relocation, the initiative helps reduce common friction points associated with moving to a new country, from managing early financial decisions to helping individuals establish the financial foundations that support access to credit and other regulated financial services. Early familiarity with Botim through reputable institutions such as BDO Unibank and the PDOS program helps individuals start their UAE journey with greater confidence.

Hesham Sherif, VP of Remittance Business at Botim, said: "The UAE offers people the opportunity to work and build a better future for their families. But for many, financial empowerment begins long before their first salary. It starts with understanding how to confidently participate in a new financial system. By introducing Botim through the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar with BDO Unibank, we're helping the Filipino community navigate the UAE's financial system with confidence. Through an accessible platform, they can begin building positive financial habits without many of the traditional barriers to saving, investing and managing money. Our ambition isn't just to make relocation easier, but to empower people with the tools to strengthen their financial wellbeing."

Maria Lourdes A. Donato, VP & Head of Domestic Business Development at BDO Remittance, said: “The Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar plays a critical role in preparing Filipino workers for life overseas. Introducing Botim in our sessions allows participants to get comfortable with a trusted and reliable digital platform before they leave, helping them feel more prepared as they embark on this new chapter.”

As a UAE‑born platform trusted by more than 160 million people globally, Botim remains focused on empowering communities with reliable, regulated digital services as they navigate important life changes. Through this partnership, BDO Unibank and Botim are helping individuals begin their journey to the UAE with greater confidence, equipping them with accessible financial tools that encourage financial literacy, strengthen financial resilience and support long-term participation in the financial system.