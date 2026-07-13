Ahmed Al Ameri: The agreement reflects Sharjah's standing as a trusted partner for the world's leading publishing and cultural organisations.

Kuala Lumpur: Sharjah has secured the exclusive rights to operate BookXcess bookstores across the Middle East and Africa, expanding its global role in publishing and strengthening its status as a leading centre for books, reading and knowledge.

The agreement grants Sharjah responsibility for developing, operating and managing the BookXcess retail concept across the Middle East and Africa, reinforcing the emirate's role in advancing reading and widening access to books.

The announcement was made during a visit by a Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, to BookXcess at Sunway, where Big Bad Wolf Sharjah, an SBA subsidiary, signed an MoU with BookXcess Malaysia.

During the visit, Sheikha Bodour toured the bookstore, which is recognised for redefining the traditional bookshop as a cultural and community destination that combines books, public engagement and innovative retail design. The delegation was also briefed on the store's model for promoting reading and lifelong learning through interactive spaces, cultural programming and an operating concept that integrates bookselling with events and public spaces.

Her Highness witnessed the signing of the MoU by H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, and Andrew Yap, Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books and BookXcess Malaysia.

Under the agreement, Big Bad Wolf Sharjah will lead the development, operation, management, and marketing of BookXcess bookstores across the Middle East and Africa, overseeing operations, marketing, and delivery while pursuing growth opportunities in new markets.

BookXcess is one of Malaysia's leading bookstore chains, founded to make books and knowledge more accessible by offering millions of new books at affordable prices. The brand has reimagined the traditional bookstore through a distinctive concept that combines striking architecture, interactive cultural spaces, and contemporary reading experiences, transforming its outlets into vibrant cultural destinations.

The company continues to expand its network of bookstores across Malaysia and Singapore, while advancing its global mission by launching the Big Bad Wolf Books sale in 2009. Now the world's largest travelling book sale, it has brought millions of books to readers in dozens of cities across multiple continents, reinforcing BookXcess' commitment to expanding access to knowledge and promoting a culture of reading worldwide.

A new milestone in Sharjah’s cultural project

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: "This new partnership marks another milestone in the cultural project led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It further strengthens the emirate's status as a global centre for books, knowledge and publishing, while reflecting the confidence that leading international publishing and cultural organisations place in Sharjah as a partner capable of growing global initiatives and expanding their impact."

He added: "Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we will build on the international success of BookXcess and Big Bad Wolf Books by expanding their reach across the Middle East and Africa, forging new strategic partnerships and creating greater opportunities for publishers to connect with millions of readers."

For his part, Andrew Yap, the co-founder and managing director of Big Bad Wolf, said: "We are honoured to partner with SBA to bring the BookXcess experience to the Middle East and Africa. Sharjah has earned its reputation as a global cultural capital through its unwavering commitment to books, knowledge, and learning, making it the ideal home for this partnership."

He added: “At BookXcess, we believe bookstores should be more than retail spaces. They should be cultural destinations that inspire discovery, bring communities together, and foster a lifelong love of reading. Alongside SBA, we look forward to creating a world-class destination that complements the House of Wisdom and contributes to Sharjah's vision of expanding access to knowledge and culture for generations to come."

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of the SBA and BookXcess Malaysia to making books more affordable and accessible, promoting a culture of reading, and strengthening the bookselling and publishing ecosystem across the Middle East and Africa.