Mortgage Finder launches Mortgage Cashback to help first-time buyers capitalise on one of the most favourable buying conditions in recent years.

1% cashback returned directly to first-time buyers on loans starting 1M to accelerate the journey to homeownership.

Dubai, UAE: For many aspiring homeowners in the UAE, the biggest barrier to buying isn't securing a mortgage, it's covering the upfront costs that come with purchasing a property. At the same time, improving market conditions are creating one of the strongest opportunities in recent years for first-time buyers to enter the market.

Recognising this shift, Mortgage Finder, Property Finder's mortgage advisory platform, has launched Mortgage Cashback—a new initiative designed to help first-time buyers take advantage of today's buyer-friendly market by returning 1% of their eligible mortgage amount as cashback, providing between AED 10,000 and AED 150,000 depending on the loan value.

Rather than being tied to a prize draw or a competition, Mortgage Cashback is a structured benefit available to every eligible customer.

To qualify, buyers must:

Be UAE nationals or residents

Be at least 21 years old

Not have held a mortgage during the previous two years

Secure an eligible mortgage starting from AED 1 million

Purchase a qualifying property through a participating agency partner

Available on select properties marked with a dedicated Mortgage Cashback badge on the Property Finder platform, the initiative further reinforces Mortgage Finder’s role as an independent, client-first advisor. Through expert guidance, proprietary market insights, and innovative financial solutions, Mortgage Finder continues to simplify the path to homeownership while delivering measurable value.

Mortgage Cashback launches in partnership with Driven Properties, one of Dubai's leading real estate brokerages, before expanding to MD Real Estate in Abu Dhabi. Mortgage Finder expects to extend the initiative to additional agency partners over the coming months, making the programme available across a broader range of properties and markets.

Mortgage Cashback complements broader government efforts to increase homeownership, aligning with both the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033. By reducing upfront financial barriers, the initiative supports the UAE's long-term vision of making property ownership more accessible while strengthening Dubai's position as a global investment destination.

Enguerran Milhiet, Mortgage Finder VP, commented: “We're seeing a unique moment in the market where buyers have more choice, stronger negotiating power and increasing support from both the public and private sectors. For many aspiring homeowners, however, upfront costs remain the final obstacle. Mortgage Cashback was created to remove part of that barrier. By returning meaningful cash to buyers when they need it most, we're helping more people turn today's market opportunity into homeownership. This initiative builds on the government's commitment to first-time buyers while extending that support across ready properties, multiple Emirates and a wide network of banking partners. It's one more step towards making homeownership simpler, more accessible and more rewarding."

As buyer conditions continue to improve across the UAE, Mortgage Finder aims to ensure that financing becomes an enabler—not a barrier—to homeownership. Mortgage Cashback is the latest in a series of customer-focused initiatives designed to help more residents purchase their first home with greater confidence and financial flexibility.

To benefit from Mortgage Cashback please visit Property Finder on https://www.propertyfinder.ae/en/mortgage-cashback

For more information and market insights, please contact:

Abhi Selvakumar

Public Relations Manager, Property Finder

abhi.selvakumar@propertyfinder.ae

About Mortgage Finder

Mortgage Finder, a subsidiary of Property Finder is a full service mortgage provider in the UAE with over 20 years experience, 1600+ 5 Star Google Reviews, and a widely recognized reputation as “the most trusted” mortgage provider in the UAE.

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering buyers, investors and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

Property Finder publishes a suite of market analysis reports across the UAE, spanning monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly insights.