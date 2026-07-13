B-Alpha Fund, managed by Beltone Asset Management, continues to lead the performance of active equity funds, ranking first as of June 30, 2026, with a year-to-date return of 37.1%.

This exceptional performance reflects the success of the Fund’s investment strategy, which is built on strategic asset allocation, the effective capture of investment opportunities, and the continuous monitoring of market movements, enabling the portfolio management team to respond swiftly to changing market conditions, maximize returns, and deliver sustainable value to investors.