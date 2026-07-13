Abu Dhabi — Lamplighter Group Ltd., a boutique advisory firm offering business, market and regulatory intelligence, geopolitical analysis and advisory, due diligence, litigation and disputes support and corporate investigation services, today formally launched its Abu Dhabi operations. Lamplighter Group Ltd. registered its Abu Dhabi office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in April this year.

The opening of Lamplighter’s Abu Dhabi offices continues the wave of institutional commitments to ADGM, after a number of leading global financial firms unveiled their presences in the emirate in past three months. Lamplighter’s establishment in ADGM reflects a strong conviction that Abu Dhabi’s trajectory as a global centre of capital and institutional activity will continue unimpeded and further accelerate in the period ahead.

Lamplighter Group brings to the market a senior leadership team with deep operational and advisory experience across government, international institutions, and private sector advisory roles. The firm’s capabilities are designed to serve sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, law firms, family offices, and government-linked entities navigating complex cross-border environments — with particular expertise in the Middle East, Europe and Eurasia, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Suzy George, CEO of Lamplighter Group, said:

“The decision to establish a Lamplighter office in ADGM is straightforward: Abu Dhabi is growing — and it is growing with intent. The UAE’s commitment to economic diversification, long-term institutional development, and sustained outbound investment across emerging and frontier markets is not a policy aspiration; it is a demonstrated reality. As Abu Dhabi continues to mature as a global hub for both outbound capital deployment and inbound partnerships, the demand for rigorous, senior-level advisory support on geopolitical risk, due diligence, and regulatory intelligence will only increase. Lamplighter is here to meet that demand.”

Dr. Markus E. Bouillon, Partner and Head of Lamplighter Group’s Abu Dhabi office, added:

“Recent events in the region have only served to underscore two key trends: first, the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s resilience, leadership and growth trajectory remain unchanged. Second, geopolitical analysis and advisory, concrete, fact-based and actionable business intelligence, and due diligence and other investigative support services have never been as important. The momentum generated in Abu Dhabi is genuine and unstoppable. We are establishing Lamplighter in Abu Dhabi at a time when firms and funds based here are increasingly looking outward, deploying capital and building partnerships in markets where geopolitical complexity and reputational risk require experienced, independent guidance. Lamplighter’s combination of senior government, intelligence, and operational expertise positions us to be a trusted partner to those institutions as they pursue growth. We look forward to building lasting relationships across this ecosystem.”

Lamplighter Group’s Abu Dhabi practice is led by Dr. Markus E. Bouillon, who brings over two decades of senior experience with the United Nations, most recently serving as chief of staff of its Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. His operational background spans conflict-affected environments, political transitions, and institutional engagement across the Middle East and Africa experience that translates directly into the firm’s advisory offering for clients with exposure to complex or high-risk geographies. Lamplighter further draws on the experience and expertise of former senior government officials, successful investors and financial advisors, and several expert business intelligence and corporate investigation professionals.

About Lamplighter Group Ltd.

Lamplighter Group (www.lamplighter.com) is a boutique advisory and business intelligence firm that helps senior executives, investors, and counsel navigate high-stakes commercial, political, and regulatory challenges worldwide. Combining investigative expertise, diplomatic access, and financial fluency, the firm delivers actionable intelligence and guidance across a range of situations – from investigative due diligence and shareholder disputes to cross-border enforcement and geopolitical risk. The firm’s leadership team includes former high-level government and international organisation officials, investors, financial advisers, and business intelligence and corporate investigation professionals, with decades of experience across government, international institutions, and private sector advisory. Lamplighter serves clients across the sovereign wealth, institutional investment, legal, compliance, and corporate sectors.

Media Enquiries:

Markus E. Bouillon

Partner, Lamplighter Group Ltd. (ADGM)

Email: markus@lamplighter.com

Phone: +971 50 555 1689