Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport cargo airline, today announced the launch of a new route connecting its hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) to Tianjin Binhai International Airport (TSN), further strengthening the carrier’s presence in China following successful operations to Hong Kong and Urumqi.

The inaugural flight carried a VIP cargo shipment, highlighting the strategic importance of the new corridor for customers requiring bespoke, secure, reliable and time-critical air freight solutions. The Tianjin route marks another key step in expanding the carrier’s connectivity across the country.

Located in northern China, the 14 million-inhabitant port city is one of the country’s largest industrial and logistics centres and serves as the principal maritime and air gateway for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei economic region, which contributed 8.5% of China’s GDP in 2025.

Tianjin Port ranks among the world’s busiest ports, handling more than 23 million TEUs annually, while Tianjin Binhai International Airport provides vital air cargo connectivity for advanced manufacturing sectors including automotive, aerospace, electronics, pharmaceuticals and high-value industrial equipment. The city also plays an increasingly important role in facilitating trade under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir, said: “China continues to be one of the most important growth markets for global trade and expanding our network to Tianjin reflects our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our customers. Tianjin gives us direct access to one of northern China’s most dynamic manufacturing and logistics hubs while strengthening the US$111 billion non-oil trade links between China and the UAE.”

The Tianjin launch builds on SolitAir’s established presence across China, which already includes operations to Hong Kong and Urumqi and comes hard-on-the-heels of the carrier’s recent entry into Europe with its inaugural route to Sofia, Bulgaria.

Since its operational launch in October 2024, SolitAir has grown to 56 routes across 33 countries, including an 18-city network across Africa and continues to add destinations that connect commercially vital, time-sensitive trade corridors between Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

SolitAir operates a fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters, each with 20-tonne cargo capacity, optimised for the reliability, range and versatility required to carry dangerous goods, pharmaceuticals, perishables, valuable and oversized freight. The airline is targeting fleet growth to 20 aircraft, operating from its 20,440-square-metre cargo hub at Dubai World Central (DWC), Al Maktoum International Airport.

For further information, please contact:

Nabil Moufarrej

Chief Marketing Officer, SolitAir

Cell: +971 55 988 3784

E: nmoufarrej@solitairholding.com