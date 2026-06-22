Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Foodics, the leading restaurant operations and financial management platform in the MENA region, announced the completion of its full acquisition of Norma AI, a Greece-based artificial intelligence company built for the hospitality and restaurant industry. The Norma team has joined Foodics' AI division, and Norma’s Analytics Agent and BI application have been fully integrated into the Foodics platform.

Founded by George Henein and Anastasios Anastasiadis, Norma was built to bridge the gap between hospitality operators and data, making advanced analytics radically simple, actionable, and accessible for business users without technical expertise. In 2024, Norma launched the first natural language querying BI application in the hospitality industry, allowing any business user to ask questions in plain language, receive instant answers, and build custom dashboards in seconds. Norma raised funding from strategic investors, and joined Foodics’ solutions marketplace before the two companies moved toward full integration.

With this phase finalized, Foodics has completed the 100% acquisition of Norma, building on the initial partial stake acquired in Q1 2025. Norma's technology, which was successfully integrated into the Foodics platform following that initial investment, has since been adopted by more than 10,000 Foodics customer branches. With the acquisition now complete, Norma's team joins Foodics' dedicated AI division focused on building the next generation of Agentic AI for restaurant operations, giving operators intelligent, real-time decision-making capabilities at a scale the industry has not seen before.

Ahmad AlZaini, Co-founder and CEO of Foodics, said: "As the industry grew more complex, so did the data - and turning that data into fast, confident decisions became one of the biggest challenges operators face. Successful restaurants will be the ones who close that gap, utilizing intelligence in every layer of their operations. Our acquisition of Norma accelerates our agentic AI development roadmap and product releases, and strengthens our value proposition. For our operators, that translates directly into greater efficiency, smarter decision-making, and healthier profit margins.”

George Henein, Norma’s Co-founder, said: “Norma was built in Greece by a team of exceptional engineers and AI specialists with a focus on solving practical problems through technology. Our goal was to help restaurants make better decisions by making data more accessible, and easier to use with an intuitive experience.

By joining forces with Foodics, we gain the scale, resources, and reach to accelerate the adoption of what we're building. Combining Foodics’ market leadership with Norma’s expertise in AI and analytics creates a strong foundation for the next generation of hospitality technology.”

The acquisition accelerates Foodics' evolution into an AI-native platform and reinforces its regional leadership. With over 40,000 branches on the Foodics platform and growing market presence across GCC and North Africa, the integration of Norma's agentic capabilities represents one of the most significant deployments of AI in the global hospitality sector.

About Foodics

Foodics is the leading restaurant and payment tech company in MENA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Through this expansion, Foodics launched "Foodics Pay" as a dedicated fintech entity specializing in financial and technology solutions, having officially obtained a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to provide innovative financial services that support restaurants and merchants in full compliance with regulatory requirements. Foodics caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 6 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD 170m in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

https://www.foodics.com

Contact: foodics@markaconsult.com