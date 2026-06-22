Damascus, Syria: Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria announced a new milestone in its growth strategy with the launch of Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), a newly established company under its portfolio specializing in commercial vehicles, agricultural equipment, construction machinery, heavy equipment, industrial technologies, and integrated mobility solutions.

Established to support the rebuilding of Syria and contribute to the country’s economic recovery, GAMCO aims to play a key role in advancing infrastructure development, strengthening critical industries, and delivering innovative solutions that support long-term sustainable growth through world-class equipment, innovative technologies, and value-added services. As an official distributor of leading global OEM brands, GAMCO will introduce new commercial vehicles, construction machinery, heavy equipment, agricultural equipment, and industrial technologies designed to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and project delivery across the country and to meet the evolving needs of Syria’s infrastructure, construction, agriculture, transportation, logistics, and industrial sectors.

The launch marks an important milestone in Ghassan Aboud Automotive’s regional growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to supporting emerging markets through impactful investments, strategic partnerships, and long-term development initiatives.

Guided by its vision of “Rebuilding Syria Together,” GAMCO aims to combine global expertise, advanced technologies, and local talent development to support Syria’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on the launch, Saud Abbasi, CEO of Emerging Markets at Ghassan Aboud Holding said: “The establishment of GAMCO reflects our strong belief in Syria’s future and its potential for economic recovery and growth. At Ghassan Aboud Automotive, we see this expansion as more than a business investment; it is a commitment to supporting reconstruction efforts by partnering with some of the world’s most reliable and admired brands and delivering reliable mobility, machinery, and infrastructure solutions that contribute to rebuilding communities and empowering key industries”.

Saud added: "We believe the private sector has a vital role to play in accelerating recovery and creating long-term opportunities. Through GAMCO, we are committed to supporting national reconstruction efforts by introducing advanced technologies, facilitating knowledge transfer, and investing in training and skills development. Our ambition is not only to provide equipment and machinery, but also to help build local capabilities and strengthen the sectors that will drive Syria’s future growth."

Shadi Kawerma, Managing Director at GAMCO added: “This is a very exciting time to be part of Syria’s reconstruction journey, and we look forward to announcing a portfolio of world-class brands that will support the country’s infrastructure, construction, transportation, agriculture, and industrial sectors. Our network expansion plan will begin in Damascus, expand into Homs, and continue further north to cover the Idlib and Aleppo regions, bringing our solutions and services closer to customers across the country. To ensure maximum customer support and operational uptime, we are establishing modern service facilities, deploying mobile service vans staffed by certified technicians, and developing a national parts distribution centre that will serve customers across Syria through a dedicated facility spanning approximately 1,500 sqm”.

Shadi added: “Beyond equipment and technology, we are investing in people. Through our Automotive Academy, we are developing local talent through technical and professional training programmes designed to prepare the next generation of industry specialists. By combining experienced professionals with structured learning and development initiatives, we aim to help build the skilled workforce needed to support Syria’s long-term development”.

GAMCO’s mission is to support Syria’s reconstruction and development by delivering integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of public and private sector stakeholders. Through strategic collaborations with leading global OEM brands, professional training programmes, modern service infrastructure, comprehensive aftersales support, mobile field-service capabilities, and a nationwide parts distribution network, the company aims to create long-term value, strengthen local capabilities, and contribute to the sustainable development of key sectors across the country.

The company’s operations will be supported by modern facilities, manufacturer-certified technicians, mobile service vans, and comprehensive aftersales capabilities designed to ensure operational reliability, efficiency, and long-term value for businesses, contractors, developers, and government-related projects alike. The mobile service fleet will provide maintenance, diagnostics, and technical support directly at customer locations, minimizing downtime and improving operational continuity.

The expansion aligns with Ghassan Aboud Automotive’s broader mission to drive sustainable growth across strategic sectors and strengthen economic connectivity throughout the region while contributing to Syria’s long-term reconstruction and development objectives.

About Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO)

Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), a Ghassan Aboud Automotive company, specializes in commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agricultural and industrial solutions. As an official distributor of leading global OEM brands, GAMCO is committed to supporting the rebuilding of Syria through world-class products, advanced technologies, professional training, modern service facilities, comprehensive aftersales support, mobile field-service solutions, and a nationwide parts distribution network.

Through its investments in talent development, technical education, and customer support infrastructure, GAMCO aims to contribute to Syria’s long-term development and economic progress under its vision of “Rebuilding Syria Together.”

About Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria

Ghassan Aboud Automotive, Syria marks a new milestone in the Group’s return to the country’s automotive sector. With a clear focus on delivering modern, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions, the company aims to serve the evolving needs of Syrian customers across different segments of the automotive landscape. By combining global expertise with a strong local commitment, Ghassan Aboud Automotive is dedicated to supporting the redevelopment of the nation’s infrastructure and contributing to long-term economic recovery through accessible and sustainable transport solutions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wissam Ishtay, Group Public Relations Manager, Ghassan Aboud Holding

Email: Wissam.i@gagroup.net

Mobile: +971 54 789 000 5