Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UAE-based Archers, a leading DLD-, ADREC- and RICS-registered professional services firm, revealed at the Annual Financial Restructuring Conference that it is currently advising UAE and international lenders, investors, and corporates on how to skillfully navigate complex economic scenarios and take advantage of the UAE’s well-established infrastructure and business-friendly environment.

Archers Unveiled Specialist Briefing Papers

At the conference, Archers unveiled two specialist briefing papers that examine the emerging trends and their implications for stakeholders.

The first paper, Independent Technical Due Diligence: A Risk-Based Approach for Investors, Banks, Lawyers and Asset Managers, explores how technical due diligence is evolving into a broader risk-management and asset-protection exercise across the UAE and regional markets.

The second paper, Why Independent Valuation Is Becoming More Important in Complex Real Estate, Refinancing and Restructuring Situations, examines how shifting financing conditions and complex transaction structures are increasing reliance on independent valuation advice.

Commenting on the papers, Rus Kolinko, Managing Partner at Archers Valuation & Advisory, said:

“Periods of market transition often place greater emphasis on independent advice, robust evidence and disciplined decision-making. The themes explored within these papers reflect many of the conversations taking place among lenders, investors, lawyers, restructuring professionals and asset managers.”

Archers’ in-house research finds that capital continues to enter the UAE market, supported by the country’s relative stability, favourable tax and business environments and safe-haven positioning. However, investors and lenders are becoming more selective around asset quality, income durability, refinancing exposure and execution risk as regional geopolitical, macroeconomic and financing conditions continue to evolve.

Kamraan Khan, Partner & Built Environment Lead at Archers Valuation & Advisory, commented:

“In restructuring and distressed asset scenarios, stakeholders are often required to make decisions within compressed timeframes while managing uncertainty around operational continuity, lifecycle conditions and future liabilities. Financial and legal due diligence may therefore be supplemented by independent technical reviews to provide additional visibility over the physical asset itself.”

Archers’ research revealed that this is contributing to stronger demand for independent valuation and technical due diligence advice, especially in refinancing, restructuring, institutional acquisitions and transactions involving complex ownership structures. The trend is also evident in selected M&A transactions, portfolio disposals and sale-and-leaseback structures, where independent analysis can support pricing, financing and risk assessment decisions.

The findings noted that valuation uncertainty can become more pronounced when market conditions shift quickly, but transactional evidence has not yet fully adjusted.

In this scenario, the papers concluded, technical due diligence is becoming more risk-focused, with investors considering operational resilience, future capital expenditure, regulatory risks, ESG considerations and long-term asset performance alongside compliance matters.