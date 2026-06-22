Visibility and control across one unified platform: Integration of HP Poly Lens and WXP Collaboration into HP WXP simplifies end-to-end management of collaboration environments.

Integration of HP Poly Lens and WXP Collaboration into HP WXP simplifies end-to-end management of collaboration environments. Future-Proof meeting experiences: HP Poly Studio Room Compute and VideoOS 5.1 advancements enable scalable, intelligent video collaboration across meeting spaces.

HP Poly Studio Room Compute and VideoOS 5.1 advancements enable scalable, intelligent video collaboration across meeting spaces. Productivity and focus, wherever work happens: The HP Poly Focus 6 Series Bluetooth headsets deliver immersive audio with enhanced noise reduction, in a sleek foldable design.

Dubai, UAE - At InfoComm 2026, HP Inc. introduced AI-powered communication and collaboration solutions designed to transform how work gets done.

As organizations operate across increasingly distributed environments, HP is advancing its collaboration ecosystem — powered by the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) — to deliver better experiences focused on connecting people, workspaces, and solutions.

“Organizations don’t want more tools. They want to adopt intelligent collaboration solutions that not only deliver reliable meeting experiences, but that are easier to deploy, manage, and scale,” said Carles Farre, Division President, HP Collaboration Solutions. “With innovations across HP devices, meeting room solutions, and platform capabilities, we’re helping organizations create more seamless, engaging collaboration experiences for employees.”



“The shift to agentic ways of working is fundamentally rewriting the relationship between hardware and software, and redefining work experiences in the enterprise. Organizations are shifting away from individual device management as a metric, towards more collective, unified work management,” said Amy Loomis, Group Vice President, Workplace Solutions, IDC. “By providing IT teams with visibility across devices and collaboration environments, HP is turning isolated device data into organizational insights, improving operational efficiencies, and setting a new standard for the way work gets done.”

Unified Insights and IT Management

HP is giving IT teams unified visibility and control across collaboration spaces, compute, and print solutions through a single pane of glass with the integration of HP Poly Lens and WXP Collaboration (formerly Vyopta) into the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP). This expanded offering provides greater visibility across workspaces through an interactive digital replica of the environment called HP Poly Lens Room VisualizerAI. 1



With these expanded collaboration focused experience analytics and room management capabilities, WXP is transforming isolated data points into actionable insights that empower IT to improve performance, optimize spaces, and enhance employee productivity.

Future-Proof Video Collaboration and Multi-Camera Experiences

HP is future-proofing meeting rooms of all sizes with its next-gen Windows based collaboration engine, HP Poly Studio Room Compute, for Microsoft Teams Rooms and for Zoom Rooms. As the first collaboration compute solution powered by the latest third generation Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated NPUs, this solution is built to support emerging AI-assisted collaboration experiences while enabling long lifecycle support and streamlined room deployments.2

The HP Poly Studio 5 and 7 Room Compute will be certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.3 These solutions are designed to simplify setup with color-coded ports, dedicated PoE port for the Poly TC10 touch controller, automatic pairing, quick magnetic mounting and can be easily managed with Poly Lens as part of the HP Workforce Experience Platform. The Poly Studio Room Compute devices are made up of at least 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics.4



HP Poly VideoOS 5.1 delivers an elevated hybrid meeting experience while simplifying management for HP Poly’s next-gen video conferencing solutions. Designed to make hybrid collaboration feel more natural and engaging, Poly DirectorAI multi-camera technology intelligently switches between cameras to capture the best view of in-room participants. By capturing the right perspective, remote attendees feel more connected to those in the room, resulting in conversations that flow more freely across distributed teams.



HP Poly VideoOS 5.1 also delivers simplified setup and connectivity for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android with HP Touch Controller Direct Connect, reducing complexity and helping organizations keep rooms up and running. Plus, a redesigned WebUI offers a modern, unified admin experience, making it easier to monitor and manage devices.

Immersive Audio and Productivity Tools for Hybrid Work

HP’s latest product innovations are purpose-built across the ecosystem, designed to work seamlessly together and deliver a consistent experience across every touchpoint. The new HP Poly Focus 6 Series Bluetooth headsets provide an immersive audio experience powered by Acoustic Fence 2.0, hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), and spatial audio to help users stay focused throughout the day, across work environments.5

The HP Poly Focus 6 Series offers up to 25 hours of talk time with ANC on,6 and wireless charging capabilities. Plus, the HP Poly Focus 6 Series is available in a sleek, foldable version for even greater flexibility and portability throughout your day. The HP Poly Focus 6 Series is certified for Google Meet, Google Voice, Microsoft Teams Open Office, and Zoom. Bluetooth Direct certifications with Microsoft Teams and Zoom ensure full functionality without a dongle.



To extend product life, the HP Poly Focus Series offers replaceable batteries and ear cushions for improved shelf-life and sustainability. The HP Poly Focus 6 Series headsets are TCO 10 certified to meet a wide scope of sustainability criteria, covering both environmental and social responsibility in the supply chain and throughout the product life cycle. 7

The HP Collaboration Keyboard, the world’s first programmable collaboration wireless keyboard with adjustable tilt,8 enhances productivity and control throughout the day. This device features dedicated keys for microphone mute, camera control, and screen sharing, plus customizable shortcuts and cross-platform compatibility provide greater flexibility. This keyboard is made with up to 75% post-consumer recycled plastic by total plastic weight.9

Designed for the Future of Work

HP is empowering organizations by providing a seamless, unified collaboration experience across its ecosystem of personal devices, room solutions, productivity tools, and platforms — allowing people to connect and do their best work.



Pricing and availability10

HP Poly Focus 6 Series Bluetooth headsets will be available in July, on HP.com

HP Poly Studio Room Compute for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms will be available in July through select resellers

Poly VideoOS 5.1 is expected to be available in Q3 2026.

HP Collaboration Keyboard will be available in September 2026.

HP Poly Lens integration into the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) is now underway, with additional capabilities rolling out throughout 2026.11

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

Media Contacts

HP Media Relations: HPUAEComm@edelman.com

HP.com/go/newsroom

Poly Lens Room VisualizerAI is a premium feature purchased separately through a subscription to Poly Lens Pro for Rooms. Based on internal research, as of June 1, 2026. HP Poly Studio 5 / 7 are the first Zoom-certified (and Microsoft Teams Rooms certification-pending) collaboration computes that are based on Intel(R) Core(TM) Ultra Series 3 processors. The HP Poly Studio 5 Compute will only be certified for Microsoft Teams, not Zoom. The HP Poly Studio 7 Compute is already certified for Zoom Rooms, and will be certified for Microsoft Teams, but is not yet certified. Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) content and plastics is expressed as a percentage of the total weight. Post-consumer recycled is based on the definition set in the EPEAT® criteria. Acoustic Fence 2.0 with enhanced noise reduction builds on previous implementations of Acoustic Fence technology to further reduce nearby distracting sounds, making background noise less perceptible to the far end. Up to 25 hours of talk time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Online Indicator turned on. Up to 30 hours of talk time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Online Indicator turned off. HP Poly Focus 6 Series headsets are certified according to TCO Certified. TCO Certified is a global sustainability certification for IT products. Compliance with all criteria is independently verified. Based on internal research of known programmable wireless keyboards specifically designed for collaborative use with adjustable tilt functionality. Other similar products may exist or may be introduced in the future. Recycled plastic is expressed as a percentage of the total weight plastic. Post-consumer recycled is based on the definition set in the EPEAT criteria. Pricing and availability subject to change without notice. HP WXP Collaboration licenses are available now in NA, EMEA, and Latin America. Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) licenses are available globally.

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