UAE: Ahead of the upcoming summer break, Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, is encouraging parents to rethink what learning looks like during school holidays - shifting the focus from structured academic routines to more natural, meaningful, and holistic forms of development at home and beyond.

Through its campaigns ‘Turning Screen Time into Learning Time’ and ‘Purposeful Screen Time Guidance,’ Alef Education is offering practical insights on how families can transform everyday moments into opportunities that strengthen literacy, numeracy, curiosity, and confidence - without turning the summer break into an extension of the classroom.

The company’s message to parents this summer is clear: learning during school breaks should feel purposeful, not pressured. Simple family activities such as reading together, discussing stories, planning travel budgets, measuring ingredients while cooking, or exploring new places can all contribute meaningfully to a child’s cognitive development. At the same time, technology - when used intentionally - can support storytelling, reading assistance, vocabulary building, and problem-solving in engaging and age-appropriate ways.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer, Alef Education, stated: “Summer breaks should not be viewed as a pause in learning; rather, it merely marks a shift in the learning environment. While children need time to rest, play, travel, connect with family and explore the world around them, integrating small, regular moments of reading, conversation, problem-solving and purposeful technology use can help keep important skills active. The goal is not to recreate a school-like environment at home but to help children return to the classroom refreshed, confident and ready for the next stage of learning.”

Research and educational experience consistently show that extended breaks can lead to a decline in core competencies such as reading and mathematics when skills are not regularly practiced. However, summer also presents a powerful opportunity for children to develop independence, communication skills, curiosity, and real-world understanding through informal learning experiences.

Alef Education emphasises that learning does not need to be formal to be effective. Instead, families are encouraged to prioritise consistency over intensity - keeping foundational skills active in light, engaging, and age-appropriate ways that fit naturally into daily life.

Building on this philosophy, Alef Education’s short summer learning campaign – ‘Turning Screen Time into Learning Time,’ focuses on how parents can use everyday technology and family activities to support learning continuity, while ensuring that summer break doesn’t turn into formal schooling. Complementing this, ‘Purposeful Screen Time Guidance’ promotes balanced and intentional digital engagement, ensuring that screen time is used to enhance - not replace - real-world interaction, conversation, and exploration.

The company also highlights the role of its award-winning solution, Alef Pathways, to support a smooth return to school after the break. The solution serves as the perfect tool for teachers to assess student readiness, identify learning gaps and provide targeted support so students can re-enter formal learning with greater confidence.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

Media Contact: Head of Marketing and Communications: Ahmad Yassin

Email: ahmad.yassin@alefeducation.com

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Orient Planet Group (OPG)

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