Mercedes-Benz owners can now monitor their vehicle’s health remotely through OBD diagnostics, 360-degree video inspections, predictive maintenance recommendations, and vehicle history reports.

Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, UAE's leading digital automotive service platform, is helping Mercedes-Benz owners reduce maintenance expenses through a combination of advanced diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and complete service transparency.



As luxury vehicle ownership costs continue to rise, many Mercedes-Benz owners are looking for smarter ways to maintain their vehicles without compromising quality or performance. Service My Car addresses this challenge through a technology-driven service approach that enables customers to make informed maintenance decisions before minor issues become costly repairs.



Every Mercedes-Benz serviced through Service My Car undergoes a comprehensive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) scan, generating a detailed vehicle health report that is shared directly with the customer. In addition, customers receive a 360-degree video inspection of their vehicle, allowing them to visually verify the condition of key components from the comfort of their home.



"Our goal is to bring complete transparency to vehicle maintenance," said Prem Anandkumar N, Business Head of Service My Car. "Customers no longer need to rely solely on verbal explanations. They can review diagnostic reports, view video inspections, and clearly understand the condition of their vehicle before approving any repair work."



Unlike traditional preventive maintenance programs, Service My Car follows a predictive maintenance approach. By combining diagnostic data, technician expertise, and vehicle condition assessments, potential failures can be identified early, helping owners avoid unexpected breakdowns and expensive repairs.



The company also offers vehicle history reports for used-car owners, enabling customers to better understand their vehicle's service and maintenance background. This additional insight supports more informed ownership decisions and helps identify potential risks before they escalate.



Through digital diagnostics, transparent inspections, predictive maintenance, and expert servicing, Service My Car is redefining how Mercedes-Benz owners manage vehicle maintenance across the UAE.



To book a Mercedes-Benz service appointment, visit Service My Car's website.

About Service My Car

Service My Car is a leading digital automotive service platform powered by Bahwan International Group that simplifies the car maintenance experience for vehicle owners. The platform provides convenient services, including online service booking, vehicle pickup and delivery, and real-time service updates. Service My Car’s mission is to transform the traditional car ownership journey into a seamless, convenient, and digital-first experience by delivering complete lifecycle solutions across the automotive maintenance ecosystem.​

https://servicemycar.com/uae

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