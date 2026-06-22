Beat the heat and discover more of the city with endless activities and unbeatable value with My Emirates Pass



Make the most of every moment with tailored 24- and 48-hours itineraries from Dubai Experience

Dubai, UAE – Emirates is kickstarting the summer holidays with exclusive offers for passengers travelling to or through Dubai. From complimentary stays at the iconic JW Marriott Marquis*, to hundreds of discounts through the popular My Emirates Pass, travellers can enjoy even more value while exploring the city, whether visiting for a longer getaway or a short stopover.

Built for all seasons, Dubai offers an unrivalled variety of experiences in one destination, making it easy to tailor a summer escape to any travel style or length of stay. Travellers can explore both in- and outdoor activities that entertain, inspire or educate; visit world-famous attractions like the Burj Khalifa; enjoy immersive, thrilling experiences at theme parks; or beat the heat entirely by spending a day at Dubai's museums and interactive art galleries. As one of the world's most visited cities, Dubai is ready to welcome travellers with the warmth, hospitality and safety the destination is renowned for.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said, “Whether visitors are seeking relaxation, adventure, entertainment or a combination of all three, Dubai is the ideal start to any summer vacation. We’re inviting passengers to enjoy even more of the city with a complimentary hotel stay to take advantage of the exceptional range of shopping, entertainment, dining and family-friendly experiences that define the Dubai summer experience, when stopping over as part of your journey or visiting Dubai as your final destination.”

Unwind at the JW Marriott Marquis

Emirates is offering passengers the opportunity to turn their stopover into a city break, or extend their summer holiday, with a complimentary stay in the luxurious 5 star JW Marriott Marquis, located in the heart of Dubai. Guests can dine in award-winning restaurants and bars featuring cuisine from all over the world, visit the Saray Spa, a sanctuary of wellness inspired by ancient rituals, work out in the fully equipped gym and state-of-the-art reformer-based studio, BodyBase or take a refreshing dip in the outdoor pool, overlooking the stunning city skyline.

From 22 June to 12 July, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class are invited to enjoy a two-night stay, while customers booked in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one-night stay.* This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for customers traveling between 25 June and 30 September.

Maximise your stopover with Dubai Experience

Along with a luxurious stay at the JW Marriott Marquis, customers from select markets can take advantage of Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform to make the most out of their stopover, creating tailored itineraries to suit all travellers, including 24- and 48-hour itineraries.

Unlock special offers with My Emirates Pass

Emirates’ popular My Emirates Pass is back for summer 2026, with over 600 offers available with every Emirates boarding pass. Save at a multitude of venues, including spas, restaurants, big-name retailers and much more by simply showing either a physical or digital** boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues to enjoy the benefits.

Now in its 28th year, Dubai Summer Surprises returns for 2026 with one of its biggest programme of activities and offers yet. From 2 July to 30 August, residents and visitors can expect extraordinary live Beat the Heat DXB concert series, cultural events and an array of wellness and fitness activities, as well as big savings and exclusive, limited-time experiences in the city’s malls and lifestyle destinations.

Emirates is currently operating to over 138 global destinations and offering customers peace of mind with flexible rebooking policies. All bookings made after 2 April 2026 include one complimentary date change, across all cabin classes, while Hold My Fare will lock in great ticket prices, while customers finalise the rest of their summer holiday bookings. Finally, Emirates recently launched an industry-leading Comprehensive Travel Cover insurance, available in select markets, to offer customers added confidence and protection while travelling this summer.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.