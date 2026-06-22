UAE, June: The Wilo Group and DP World have expanded their strategic partnership through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at advancing sustainable infrastructure, smart logistics solutions and AI-based innovations in the global water sector. The agreement was signed at Wilopark in Dortmund by Wilo CEO Oliver Hermes and Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones at DP World, in the presence of Abdulla Al Khater, Head of the Economic Section at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Berlin.

“Expanding the partnership is a significant strategic step: we are linking Wilo’s expertise in water technology even more closely with DP World’s infrastructure and logistics capabilities. Harnessing the transformative power of artificial intelligence, we can implement joint projects that have a sustainable impact worldwide – in the water sector, the logistics industry and far beyond”, explained Oliver Hermes, President & Global CEO of the Wilo Group, during the signing ceremony at Wilo’s global headquarters. “We at Wilo are looking forward to working even more closely with DP World than before.”

“This agreement builds on a long-standing partnership that has grown through Jafza over many years. Combining Wilo’s engineering and technology leadership with DP World’s integrated logistics ecosystem will support smarter industrial operations, strengthen supply chain resilience and unlock new opportunities for manufacturers and customers across the UAE, Germany and wider global markets. It also creates a platform for knowledge exchange and talent development, which are critical to the next phase of industrial growth”, said Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global COO, Parks and Economic Zones, DP World.

The partnership builds on Wilo’s long-standing presence in the region, including its Green Fab facility in Dubai – built almost 20 years ago and significantly expanded last year, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) operated by DP World. Under the MoU, the companies will explore the use of Wilo’s AI-integrated solutions across DP World’s logistics hubs and ports, optimise Wilo’s global supply chains and assess collaboration under Wilo Global WATER AI Academy programme.

About Wilo:

Wilo is a pioneer in sustainable and intelligent premium water solutions for global challenges – creating impact for everyone. Our actions are guided by the overarching Wilo sustainability strategy and its core impact areas: Creating, Caring, Connecting. More than 9,000 employees worldwide work every day on innovations with a clear goal: to improve people’s quality of life. In building services, water management and industry, we move, treat and control the most important resource on our planet. For over 150 years, we have been thinking ahead – and today, as an innovation leader in our industry, we are shaping the digital and AI era. This is what we call: Pioneering for You.

For more information, go to www.wilo.com.

About DP World:

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

For further information, please contact:

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