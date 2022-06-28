Abu Dhabi, UAE: In the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Tourism 365, the tourism development arm of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) Group, officialised a five-year exclusive agreement with remote check-in solutions provider, OACIS ME LLC (Off Airport Check In Solutions).

A signing ceremony took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, praised the strategic agreement for its intent to add value for travellers to Abu Dhabi and enhance their experience through the latest travel technologies.

This strategic partnership provides Tourism 365 and its travel management company subsidiary, Capital Travel, with exclusive representation rights in managing OACIS’ off-airport check-in services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The partnership also involves Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier, Etihad Airways, and Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC).

Following the signing, Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, said, “Signing this strategic partnership with OACIS is testament to our commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi as an unmissable, vibrant and dynamic destination. This is a move that drives our strategic mission to diversify our business portfolio, to build on Abu Dhabi’s offerings and to unlock value for all travellers.”

“By working with our partners and teams, ADNEC is able to fulfil its business strategy through the expansion of its services and development of its portfolio, enabling the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination,” he further commented.

Roula Jouny, CEO of Tourism 365, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with OACIS and look forward to a long-standing and fruitful alliance. OACIS provides state-of-the-art technology-first services that offer travellers innovative solutions and their proposition ultimately aligns with our values to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position within the travel industry.”

Completing a successful first year of operations, the strategic partnership is a key milestone for Tourism 365 following a string of recent highlights including its debut participation in the 2022 Arabian Travel Market for the first time as well as strategic partnerships with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Etihad Holidays.

Commenting on the partnership, Titten Yohannan, Chairman and CEO of OACIS ME LLC said, “Our exclusive partnership with Tourism 365 fortifies OACIS’s global standing as the leading off-airport check-in service provider and enhances our footprint in the Middle East region. We believe that our award winning off-airport check in services will usher in much-needed travel flexibility, safety assurances and peace of mind to air travellers from Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, we are excited to contribute to the goals of Tourism 365 in driving Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism sector to new heights through this strategic partnership.”

OACIS is the pioneer and the world’s only full functionality off-airport check-in, bag drop and delivery service provider. Its off-airport check-in service eliminates the check-in processes and offers travellers a seamless start to their journey, enhancing the overall travel experience. In addition, the company’s revolutionary off-airport check-in technology has successfully empowered several airlines and many airports to significantly reduce the strain on their operational resources by managing passenger check-in and bag drop-off functions remotely.

By using this service, travellers can indulge in bag-free experiences at airports before taking off and after landing. Customers will also have access to an intuitive mobile app to book services and track their luggage journey. All operational, logistics, governmental, customs and security requirements and permissions, baggage escort and transportation requirements will be the sole responsibility of OACIS. Other benefits include multiple check-in facilities, easier group check-in processes, and card/mobile app payments.

