Beirut: Eng. Salem Itani, Chairman and CEO of touch, won the prestigious CEO Today Middle East Award 2023 as the most inspiring telecoms Leader of the Year, to be among the winning CEOs of this year’s awards, in recognition of his achievements as a pioneer in the telecommunications sector.

Itani won this award based on the organizer’s long and in-depth study of the results achieved and the key performance indicators, including the careful evaluation of all nominations, the validation of the backgrounds of the candidates and their achievements, and the companies’ successful path under their leadership. This year's award winners have been carefully selected based on their demonstrated excellence in driving growth, fostering innovation and championing positive change.

These prestigious awards honor the visionary leaders who have made a significant impact in shaping the business landscape of the Middle East, and are a celebration of exceptional leadership in recognition of the achievements of CEOs who have demonstrated visionary strategy, unique entrepreneurial spirit, and positive change in their organizations and with their clients.

Worth mentioning that Itani has won last February “the Telecommunications CEO of the Year 2023” award at the Global Banking and Finance Awards® 2023, which celebrates professional and institutional excellence and honors individuals who have had a positive impact on the performance of their institutions and the sector in which they work.

Touch Chairman and CEO, Eng. Salem Itani, commented: CEO Today Middle East Award 2023, which I was honored to receive, represents the culmination of the achievements that we have accomplished as a team in cooperation with the Ministry of Telecommunications, in the most severe crises Lebanon has had to face, that requires taking exceptional measures to keep pace with its challenges, especially in light of the limited resources, which resulted in achieving a significant improvement in the company's performance and reaching the highest rates on the global level, in addition to enhancing the network data services quality and increasing the customer experience indicator”.

Itani added: “This honor urges us, in touch, executive team and employees, to intensify our efforts to maintain the quality of our services at the level of our customers’ aspirations and more, this is our driving motto that positioned touch as Lebanon’s mobile telecommunications sector leader. I take this opportunity to confirm that in the next stage we shall focus on ways to help Lebanon gain back its advanced position among the region’s countries, and to stay up to date when it comes to the latest telecommunications sector technologies”.

Finally, Itani thanked the organizers for being selected for this award for the telecommunications sector in the Middle East.