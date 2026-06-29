Dubai, UAE: Tomorrow World Properties has officially appointed SKR Building and Contracting (SKR) as the main contractor for its new premium development Tomorrow 166, located on Dubai Islands. The milestone agreement follows a formal signing ceremony held at the developer’s Sales Gallery in Ubora Tower, Business Bay.

The appointment marks a strategic milestone in Tomorrow World Properties' expansion into Dubai’s high demand luxury waterfront sector and signals the official start of construction. For the developer, however, the significance of the moment lay less in the announcement itself than in the decision behind it.

Even amid heightened regional tension and the rising cost of construction materials, Tomorrow World Properties was determined to honour its handover commitment and maintain development momentum on Dubai Islands. To that end, the main contractor was carefully and deliberately selected, with the developer prioritising a partner whose financial resilience, operational discipline and proven delivery record would hold firm through an uncertain market environment.

Tomorrow World Properties selected SKR for its engineering precision, proven track record of on-time delivery and demonstrated ability to maintain progress under pressure. At a time when many projects across the region face material cost volatility and supply chain strain, the developer placed a premium on certainty of delivery, choosing a contractor capable of safeguarding both quality and timeline without compromise.

Construction is officially underway, with handover scheduled for Q4 2027.

“This signing marks the moment our vision begins to take physical shape. In a climate of genuine uncertainty, choosing the right contractor was the single most important decision we could make, and it was not one we were willing to compromise on. SKR gives us the confidence to move forward with momentum and to hold firm on our commitment to the homeowners who are trusting us to deliver,” commented Zhou Yuan, Operations Director, Tomorrow World Properties.