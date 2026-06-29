Orange Jordan announced its sponsorship of the Argentine football legend Javier Saviola Challenge, reflecting its integrated vision of empowering youth and nurturing emerging talent. The challenge included football trials for children of various ages from all governorates across the Kingdom, as part of the "Positive Gang" campaign under the umbrella of "For Good Connections", which aims to foster positivity and provide a safe digital environment through sports activities.

As part of the challenge, Javier Saviola selected a group of promising talents to travel to Spain and represent Jordan in a tournament during the summer of 2026. This step reflects the company's position as a trusted digital partner and provider, which consistently seeks to promote positive behaviors in both the digital and real worlds through impactful initiatives and competitions.

Furthermore, the event featured interactive participation from Orange's "Dynamo" team, during which participating children and parents were introduced to the key risks of cyberbullying and the importance of managing screen time by Life Coach Manar Al-Dina, contributing to the promotion of a healthy and responsible digital culture.

Commenting on this, Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring this challenge over several seasons, reaffirming its commitment to continuing its pivotal role in integrating sports with social responsibility, fostering positive engagement among the younger generation, and contributing to the promotion of a culture of mutual respect while reinforcing a safer digital environment for all.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.