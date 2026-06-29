Launch of a new generator range in the Egyptian market.

Generator capacities ranging from 9 kVA to 2,750 kVA.

Available in both Prime and Standby operating modes.

Sound-attenuated enclosures with varying insulation levels in line with international standards.

Specialized cabins and enclosures designed to withstand diverse weather conditions.

Cairo: Elsewedy Electric, a regional leader in integrated energy and infrastructure solutions, announced the launch of its new generator range in the Egyptian market, marking a strategic step to expand the company's energy solutions portfolio and strengthen its position in the power generation sector. This new offering is designed to support the needs of industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects across the country.

Through this new range, Elsewedy Electric continues to empower various sectors by providing advanced power generation solutions that combine global technology with local expertise, meeting customers' needs for efficient and flexible energy sources across a wide range of applications.

The new range includes generators with capacities ranging from 9 kVA to 2,750 kVA, catering to the requirements of diverse industries and sectors. The generators are available in both Prime and Standby operating modes, offering flexible solutions tailored to various customer needs.

Powered by internationally certified engines, the generators are complemented by comprehensive solutions for the design and manufacturing of sound-attenuated enclosures with varying levels of acoustic insulation, developed in accordance with internationally recognized specifications and standards to ensure optimal performance and reduced noise levels. The offering also includes customized cabins and weather-resistant enclosures designed to protect operational units from harsh environmental conditions, enhance equipment safety, extend service life, and meet the specific requirements of each project.

Elsewedy Electric also provides a comprehensive after-sales service, including technical support, maintenance services, and spare parts availability, in addition to flexible service agreements tailored to customer requirements. These services help ensure equipment efficiency and long-term operational sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Elsewedy, President and CEO of Elsewedy Electric, said: "Demand for energy solutions is growing rapidly, driven by the industrial and urban expansion witnessed across markets. This creates new opportunities for companies capable of delivering efficient and flexible solutions. The launch of this new range aligns with our strategy to broaden our energy solutions portfolio and strengthen our presence in the power generation market, supporting the needs of various productive and development sectors."

He added: "We remain committed to investing in solutions that contribute to economic growth and infrastructure development, based on our belief that energy is one of the key drivers of sustainable development. Through this launch, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering practical and reliable solutions that support our customers' growth and expansion plans while reinforcing Elsewedy Electric's position as a trusted partner for vital sectors."

Salma Hany Mahmoud, CEO of Elsewedy Electric Building Solutions, said: "In developing this range, we focused on offering a broad spectrum of capacities and operating options, enabling customers to select the solutions that best suit their needs, whether for industrial, commercial, or infrastructure projects. These solutions are built on globally recognized technologies that ensure high levels of performance and efficiency."

She added: "This range reflects our understanding of the diverse requirements of different sectors, combining operational flexibility with customizable designs that allow customers to benefit from solutions aligned with their project needs and operating environments while supporting their long-term operational objectives."

Worth noting that Elsewedy Electric brings more than 80 years of experience in delivering integrated energy solutions, offering power generators for both standby and continuous operation applications. Engineered to ensure high levels of efficiency, reliability, and operational continuity, the company's solutions are designed to meet the requirements of industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects, even in the most challenging operating environments.

For more information, please contact Elsewedy Electric's hotline at 19159.