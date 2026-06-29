Both parties are committed to exploring establishment of an AI enabled obesity healthcare model to deliver advanced, predictive, and personalized metabolic care tailored to the Abu Dhabi population.

Under the MOU, Lilly and DoH will also explore building a world-class Alzheimer's Disease Centre of Excellence to accelerate early detection, biomarker-based diagnosis, and access to latest disease-modifying therapies.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Eli Lilly Drugstore LLC (Lilly) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the BIO International Convention 2026, in San Diego, USA to address obesity and Alzheimer’s disease, two of the most pressing health challenges in the region.

Through this landmark collaboration, Lilly and DoH will explore establishing an AI enabled obesity healthcare model and a world-class Alzheimer's Disease Centre of Excellence in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration combines Lilly’s deep therapeutic expertise and leadership in transformative medicines with Abu Dhabi’s robust population data and advanced healthcare infrastructure, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a leading global hub for life sciences and innovation.

“Lilly is honored to partner with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi on initiatives that reflects a powerful alignment between Abu Dhabi’s intelligent life sciences ecosystem and Lilly’s mission to unite caring with discovery to make life better for people,” said Leena Aziz, Senior Director, Corporate and Government Affairs Gulf. “Together, we are advancing a model of care that brings together AI, population health insights, clinical excellence and breakthrough science to address two of the region’s most urgent health challenges: obesity and Alzheimer’s disease. As a trusted partner in the UAE’s healthcare journey, Lilly is committed to supporting the country’s ambitions to build a more predictive, personalized and innovative health system that delivers meaningful impact for patients and communities.”

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has established one of the world's most advanced ecosystems for precision medicine, built on population-scale genomics, advanced health data and clinical excellence. This collaboration with Lilly strengthens our ability to translate these capabilities into more personalised approaches to obesity and Alzheimer's disease, improving outcomes for patients across the Emirate and beyond.”

The collaboration will focus on two core strategic workstreams. First, Lilly and DoH aim to establish a joint task force to co-design and develop an AI-enabled obesity and cardiometabolic care model, tailored to the needs of the Abu Dhabi population. The initiative is expected to leverage Abu Dhabi’s population health data and Lilly’s therapeutic expertise in metabolic diseases to support advanced risk stratification and personalized interventions.

The second workstream aims to focus on exploring advancing the development of an Alzheimer's Disease Centre of Excellence, building on the neurodegenerative disease collaboration between DoH and Lilly, with the aim to strengthen early detection, integrated digital cognitive screening, and care pathways across the Alzheimer's disease continuum.

This MoU signifies a deepening of the relationship between Lilly and the DoH, to create operational health system assets that directly impact patient lives. It aligns with Lilly's mission to tackle the region's most urgent health challenges through cutting-edge research, strategic alliances, and a relentless focus on patient outcomes.

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

About the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH)

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mariam Al Marzooqi,

msalmarzooqi@doh.gov.ae