Partnership Announced on the Occasion of the International Day for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Cairo – As part of their continued efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enhance their ability to grow and scale, Vodafone Business and Banque Misr have signed a strategic partnership to provide entrepreneurs and SMEs with innovative operational and financial solutions through the “Engz by Vodafone Business” platform. The partnership aims to empower businesses throughout their journey, from establishment to expansion, and coincides with the International Day for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The “Engz by Vodafone Business” platform provides a fully integrated ecosystem of technology and innovation, enabling entrepreneurs to access the essential services they need in one place by combining Banque Misr’s longstanding banking expertise with advanced digital solutions. The partnership includes access to the Express Lending product and the Digital Business Onboarding service for opening business accounts electronically, enabling customers to easily access financing and banking solutions and benefit from tailored offerings designed to support business growth.

The collaboration aims to serve several vital sectors, including retail, healthcare (pharmacies and clinics), manufacturing, services, tourism and hospitality, transportation, and real estate and construction, helping to improve operational efficiency and support expansion plans.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmoud El Khatib, Vice President for Business at Vodafone Egypt, said:

“Vodafone Business is committed to supporting the growth of SMEs and strengthening their ability to expand and compete, in line with our strategy to empower businesses through integrated solutions that drive growth and digital transformation. Our partnership with Banque Misr brings together digital and financial solutions to reinforce the role of SMEs as a key engine of economic growth and job creation. This partnership represents a powerful model of collaboration between the technology and banking sectors and contributes to accelerating the growth of Egypt’s SME ecosystem.”

He added:

“The ‘Engz by Vodafone Business’ platform was designed as an integrated digital solution to simplify business management and fundamentally address operational complexities. The integration of digital services and financial solutions delivers a seamless experience that enables business owners to make faster and more efficient decisions.”

For his part, Mr. Hossam El Din Abdel Wahab, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Banque Misr, stated:

"The signing of this protocol reaffirms Banque Misr’s commitment to supporting the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises sector, which is one of the key drivers of economic growth and sustainable development. The Bank attaches great importance to this sector, recognizing its vital role in enhancing productivity, increasing employment rates, and creating job opportunities.

Banque Misr is keen to provide integrated, responsible financing solutions and a wide range of programs to support entrepreneurs and business owners across various sectors. The Bank continues to expand financing opportunities for this sector through its extensive branch network across Egypt while offering tailor-made financing programs that meet customers’ diverse needs. These efforts contribute to supporting the national economy and advancing development, alongside providing non-financial services and technical advisory solutions that help businesses grow and strengthen their competitiveness."

In addition to Vodafone Business’s core SME solutions, which provide access to the largest platform of partner discounts and exclusive business benefits to accelerate growth, the partnership also enables businesses to open accounts easily on preferential terms and benefit from discounted operating fees for the first year.

This direct support helps reduce operational costs and stimulate business growth while facilitating entrepreneurs’ access to formal banking services that advance financial inclusion initiatives in the Egyptian market.

Vodafone Business offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically designed to support SMEs at various stages of growth by enabling them to embrace digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and expand sustainably. This vision is driven by platforms and services such as Engz and the Vodafone Business Digital Store, which provide businesses with practical, easy-to-use solutions to manage their operations more efficiently, boost productivity, and enhance the customer experience in line with evolving market needs.

As part of its commitment to empowering this sector, Vodafone Business Egypt also provides an integrated ecosystem of consultancy services and strategic partnerships that help entrepreneurs develop their businesses, improve efficiency, and keep pace with digital transformation. These efforts include partnerships with initiatives such as Shark Tank and EEA, among others, which provide entrepreneurs with greater visibility, opportunities, and mentorship to achieve more sustainable growth.

It is worth noting that the number of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Egypt has reached approximately 3.74 million companies, representing 44.6% of all establishments in the formal private sector. The sector employs around 5.8 million workers, accounting for approximately 43.1% of total employment in Egypt’s formal sector. SMEs also contribute around 43% of Egypt’s GDP, underscoring their critical role in job creation and the country’s economic growth.

About Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone Egypt is one of the leading telecommunications companies in the market. Its strategy centers on shaping the future of the digital world while placing customers at the heart of everything it does. Over the past 28 years, the company has invested more than EGP 125 billion to serve over 55 million customers and deliver tangible positive impact through a distinguished workforce of 10,000 employees.

Vodafone Egypt offers a wide range of innovative products and services to deliver a seamless digital experience. It was the first telecommunications company to launch a mobile wallet, Vodafone Cash, helping to simplify the lives of more than 20 million Egyptians through accessible digital and financial services.

Demonstrating its commitment to the communities in which it operates, Vodafone Egypt established the Vodafone Egypt Foundation for Community Development in 2003, which has invested EGP 700 million in impactful projects benefiting more than 11 million Egyptians.

Vodafone Egypt is committed to delivering advanced telecommunications services that connect people for a better future, leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions to strengthen human connections, empower businesses, and advance sustainable communities.

For more information, please visit: https://web.vodafone.com.eg/en/home or connect with us on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.