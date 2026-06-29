Muscat, Oman: Dar Global and FENDI Casa announce the launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, a collection of ultra-luxury mansions with interiors by FENDI Casa, set within the prestigious AIDA clifftop community in Muscat, Oman. Conceived by Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate company, AIDA is one of the most expansive and exclusive mixed-use real estate developments globally.

The launch unveils 19 thoughtfully designed and exquisitely appointed mansions with direct beach access featuring FENDI Casa's signature Italian craftsmanship and refined high-end design to AIDA, a magnificent, gated community built on a 130-metre-high cliff, surrounded by rocky canyons, pristine beaches, and the scenic Oman coastline.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “The launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by FENDI Casa, at AIDA reflects Dar Global’s commitment to identifying and unlocking high-value real estate opportunities in growth markets. Oman’s luxury property sector is at a turning point, fuelled by investor appetite for branded residences and government initiatives driving inbound investment. Our partnership with FENDI Casa brings world-renowned Italian design to this vision, elevating the standard of upscale living in Muscat. Together, we are further elevating the position of AIDA as a strategic gateway for global investors seeking long-term value, lifestyle returns, and design-led distinction in the region.”

Positioned on an expansive site with unobstructed sea views, Azure Oceanfront Villas, with interiors by FENDI Casa, offers exceptional privacy and seclusion for a select group of discerning residents. The distinctly modern mansions embody the essence of seaside living, evoking a tranquil and luxurious sanctuary. With spacious floor plans, each villa includes private amenities such as an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art gym. Beautifully furnished, the homes reflect FENDI Casa's renowned blend of elegance and contemporary style, with curated attention to details, materials, and artisanal craftsmanship.

This elegant new landmark within AIDA marks the first collaboration between Dar Global and FENDI Casa on a high-end residential project. The unveiling also represents a significant milestone for Oman as Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by FENDI Casa, becomes the first development in the Sultanate to feature interiors by the design brand of a luxury fashion Maison.

Spanning over 4.3 million sqm and targeting international investors and buyers, AIDA blends nature, luxury, and lifestyle, boasting world-class hotels, an 18-hole golf course, an exclusive members-only club, and a bouquet of residential offerings including upscale villas and apartments. Centrally located in the Omani capital, within a short distance of Muscat International Airport and Central Downtown, this significant urban development in Oman is enhancing the country's global stature as a compelling destination for tourists, residents, and investors alike.

About DarGlobal

DarGlobal PLC (“DAR LN”) is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For more information, please visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

About FENDI Casa

Founded in 1987 as a pioneering expression of the FENDI vision of living, FENDI Casa is today developed by Luxury LivingGroup, the leading company in the field of design, production and distribution of luxury furnishings for several of the most prominent international brands and is part of Haworth Lifestyle group. The FENDI Casa collections reflect Italian craftsmanship, creative innovation and refined elegance, translating the Maison heritage into a world of timeless interior design. FENDI Casa is available worldwide through a mono-brand boutique network, selected retail partners and interior and design studios. www.fendicasa.com