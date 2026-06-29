Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with Perplexity to embed AI-powered intelligence across its sales organization. Through the deployment of Perplexity Enterprise Pro, Tech Mahindra aims to empower its sales teams with faster access to trusted, source-backed insights, enabling them to better understand customer priorities, engage more effectively, and deliver greater business value.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra is deploying Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its sales and customer-facing teams to support customer partners and senior sales leaders with real-time access to relevant business, industry, and technology insights. The platform will help teams efficiently research customer priorities, understand industry-specific challenges, identify emerging opportunities, and explore how technology can accelerate digital transformation for customers.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises engage with customers, make decisions, and create value. By integrating Perplexity Enterprise Pro into our sales processes, we are empowering our teams with trusted, real-time intelligence that helps them better understand customer priorities, engage with greater context, and deliver more impactful solutions. Tech Mahindra’s partnership with Perplexity reinforces our commitment to leveraging AI across the enterprise to enhance customer experiences, improve sales effectiveness, and accelerate business transformation.”

Perplexity Enterprise Pro’s AI-powered search and answer capabilities will enable teams to quickly access trusted information, reduce research time, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of customer conversations throughout the sales lifecycle. The deployment reflects Tech Mahindra’s commitment to using AI to enhance sales effectiveness, deepen client engagement, and enable its teams to deliver more informed and impactful customer interactions. By equipping sales teams with intelligent tools that support faster decision-making and deeper customer understanding, Tech Mahindra will improve sales performance while delivering more personalized and meaningful experiences for customers.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder, Perplexity, said, “Tech Mahindra brings deep enterprise expertise and a strong delivery presence across the world. Putting Perplexity Enterprise Pro in their sales teams' hands gives them fast, source-backed answers when it matters most to clients."

The partnership further reinforces Tech Mahindra’s focus on adopting practical and scalable AI solutions that drive business value. By embedding AI into everyday sales and customer engagement workflows, Tech Mahindra is advancing its vision of building a more agile, insight-driven, and customer-centric organization while helping clients navigate their digital transformation journeys more effectively.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI company that builds products and services on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company’s mission is to power the world’s curiosity. They are the makers of the Perplexity answer engine, which draws from credible sources and deep research to answer questions with in-line citations, and the Comet Browser, the first AI-native web browser and harness for the powerful AI agent, the Comet Assistant. Perplexity is also the maker of Perplexity Computer, a massively multimodel orchestration of AI across tools, files, code creation, persistent memory and the open web. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

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For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com ; media.relations@techmahindra.com