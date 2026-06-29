Muscat: Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has signed an agreement with Snow Vehicle SPC, a company specialising in the rental of small refrigerated vehicles used for transporting perishable cargo.

The agreement provides Snow Vehicle SPC with a Shariah-compliant funding solution from Sharakah to support the expansion of its vehicle fleet. The financing will be used to purchase additional larger-capacity refrigerated vehicles, enabling the company to enhance its service capability and respond to the growing demand for reliable cold-chain transport solutions across the Sultanate.

Snow Vehicle SPC focuses on providing temperature-controlled transportation for businesses that require safe and efficient delivery of perishable products. Its services cater to a range of food-related businesses including fruit and vegetable shops, fish markets, poultry suppliers, and other enterprises that rely on consistent refrigeration during transit. By expanding its fleet, the company aims to improve logistics capacity while maintaining strict standards for product quality and safety.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, said, “Providing tailored financing solutions to SMEs remains central to Sharakah’s mission. Our support for Snow Vehicle SPC reflects the importance of strengthening specialised logistics services that help local businesses operate more efficiently. By facilitating the expansion of their refrigerated fleet, we are contributing to the development of a stronger and more reliable cold-chain ecosystem that supports Oman’s food supply sector.”

Mr. Mahmood Saeed Al Yahyaei, Founder of Snow Vehicle SPC added, “The funding provided by Sharakah enables us to expand our operational capacity and serve a broader range of clients. With the addition of larger refrigerated vehicles to our fleet, we will be able to meet increasing demand for temperature-controlled transportation while continuing to deliver reliable services to food businesses across Oman.”

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om