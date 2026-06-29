Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has launched the third edition of “Zoud”, one of the leading salary transfer programmes, as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations and continued commitment to rewarding the people who contribute to the community’s growth.

Through Zoud, SIB continues to strengthen its role as a long-term financial partner that supports customers through meaningful and rewarding banking solutions.

Originally launched in partnership with the Sharjah Government Human Resources Department, Zoud has grown into a nationwide programme open to employees across the public and private sectors. The campaign is available to individuals earning a monthly salary of AED 5,000 and above.

As part of the new edition, customers who transfer their salaries to SIB will have the opportunity to enter draws to win rewards worth up to AED 20,000, alongside additional benefits across the Bank’s financing and card products. The campaign runs until 30 September 2026.

The new edition further enhances the value offered through Zoud, combining expanded rewards with competitive financing benefits, including Personal Finance for liability takeover starting from 2.49% fixed per annum and Car Finance starting from 1.69% fixed per annum.

Customers may also benefit from additional entries through selected banking products and activities, including Personal Finance, Car Finance, Home Finance, Covered Cards, salary transfers, and eligible retail spending transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: “At SIB, we believe banking should go beyond financial services and create meaningful value in people’s lives. Zoud reflects our continued commitment to recognising the individuals and families who have chosen the UAE as their home and contributed to its ongoing success. Through this programme, we aim to offer rewarding experiences that support our customers throughout their personal and financial journeys.”

Zoud is available to customers of all nationalities across the UAE. Customers can visit their nearest SIB branch, call 065999999, or apply through SIB’s digital channels.

Full terms and conditions are available at sib.ae/zoud.