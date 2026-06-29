Abu Dhabi UAE — Hub71 startup, Maalexi, an Abu Dhabi-based agricultural trade technology company has signed a strategic alliance agreement with RXIL Global IFSC Limited (RXIL Global), an International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in India.

The alliance aims to improve access to trade finance for cross-border agricultural transactions involving Indian exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By combining Maalexi's trade execution capabilities and supply chain network with RXIL Global's financing platform, the two companies will explore opportunities to facilitate financing for eligible agricultural trade transactions in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Azam Pasha, Chief Executive Officer, Maalexi Inc. said: “Maalexi was built on a single conviction: that agricultural SMEs deserve the same quality of trade infrastructure and financing access that large multinationals get easy access to. This alliance with RXIL Global is a direct expression of that conviction. We have spent years building physical presence - warehouses, verified supply chains, standardized trade records - across the GCC, Europe, and India. Connecting that real-world infrastructure to a regulated institutional financing marketplace is the next logical step, and we are doing it with the rigor and compliance discipline that long-term trust demands.”

The partnership brings together two complementary platforms. Maalexi provides end-to-end agricultural trade execution capabilities spanning supplier and buyer verification, trade data management, logistics coordination, warehousing, and digital asset representation across commodity supply chains. Operating warehousing and trade infrastructure across the GCC, Europe and India, the company generates structured and audit-ready trade records that help create transparency and confidence across cross-border transactions.

Under the proposed collaboration, eligible trade records generated through Maalexi's platform may be presented through RXIL Global's financing workflows, enabling participating financial institutions to independently assess receivables and inventory-backed transactions for financing opportunities. All financing decisions will remain solely at the discretion of participating financial institutions.

Ganesh Nalawade, Chief Executive Officer, RXIL Global said: "This alliance brings together complementary capabilities that can help improve access to trade finance for agricultural exporters. By connecting verified trade transactions with a network of regulated financing providers, we aim to support greater efficiency, transparency and participation in cross-border trade."

As a Hub71 startup, Maalexi continues to scale from Abu Dhabi while building infrastructure that helps unlock financing for agricultural trade across global markets. The partnership demonstrates how startups emerging from Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem are developing solutions that address real-world challenges in trade, supply chains, and access to capital, while strengthening commercial connections between key markets such as the UAE and India.

About Maalexi Inc.

Maalexi is building the foundational infrastructure for real-world asset (RWA) exchange in global agricultural trade — engineered from physical execution, not abstraction. This is not a layer on broken systems; it is the replacement for them.

The problem is structural: SMEs that produce and move most of the world’s food cannot access financing because no bank can reliably verify their inventory, contracts, or counterparties. Maalexi solves this by transforming fragmented commodity flows into transparent, auditable, and finance-ready trade assets.

The platform combines AI-driven trade intelligence, IoT-based asset monitoring, and blockchain-enforced settlement to verify commodities across storage and transit, dynamically price risk, score counterparties, and execute legally binding contracts in real time.

The system is already live, with real transactions, verified inventory, and operational warehousing across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and India. On-chain settlement finality is being advnaced on Avalanche blockchain, making every trade transparent, auditable, and settlement-final.

Maalexi’s key goal is to deliver MAATEX, the world’s first regulated public RWA agricultural exchange, where tokenized agricultural commodities trade fast, in a derisked environment with instant settlement like the regulated and public commodity exchanges, backed by verified physical assets.

About RXIL Global IFSC Limited (RXIL Global)

RXIL Global IFSC Limited is an International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform regulated by the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), operating from GIFT City, India. RXIL Global operates as a technology-enabled electronic marketplace that facilitates the trade finance requirements of exporters and importers by providing access to a network of participating financiers, including banks, NBFCs, and other regulated financial institutions. RXIL Global operates strictly within the framework of IFSCA ITFS Guidelines.

Maalexi Inc. | legal@maalexi.ai

RXIL Global IFSC Limited | Legal: richa.sharma@rxil.in