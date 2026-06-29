Monaco – In a move that reflects the growing international interest in Egypt’s marina and yacht tourism sector, Raunautica, a subsidiary of RNY Global specializing in the management and operation of marinas and yacht clubs, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with M3 Monaco, a global leader in the development and management of marinas and luxury waterfront destinations, during an official ceremony held in the Principality of Monaco.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Walid Daabes, Chairman of RNY Global, and Mr. José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco, in the presence of Mr. Amr El Rachidi, Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Marseille, along with a number of prominent figures from the yachting and marine investment sectors.

The partnership aims to exchange technical and managerial expertise, apply international best practices in the development, management, and operation of marinas, and enhance standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation, contributing to the growth of yacht tourism in Egypt and strengthening its position as a leading maritime destination in the Mediterranean.

Eng. Walid Daabes stated that the partnership represents a strategic step toward building long-term international cooperation, reflecting the Group’s vision to transfer global expertise to the Egyptian market and support the state’s plans to develop the blue economy and maximize the value of Egypt’s marine and tourism potential.

He said:

“Egypt possesses unique assets that qualify it to become one of the most important yacht tourism destinations in the Mediterranean region, from its distinguished geographic location and diverse coastal destinations to the state’s ambitious plans to develop marine infrastructure. Through this partnership, we look forward to presenting a world-class model for marina management and operation that supports attracting further international investment and enhances the competitiveness of Egypt’s marine sector.”

He added that Raunautica currently manages Marassi Marina on Egypt’s North Coast, one of the most prominent yachting destinations in Egypt and the region. Through its ambitious expansion plan, the company aims to develop and manage a number of new marinas and waterfront destinations in Egypt and several Middle Eastern countries, further consolidating its position as a leading regional company in the management and operation of marinas and yacht clubs in line with the highest international standards.

For his part, Mr. José Marco Casellini expressed his pride in the partnership with Raunautica, affirming that Egypt offers exceptional opportunities for growth in the marina and luxury waterfront destination sector.

He added:

“We look forward to leveraging M3 Monaco’s international expertise to support the development of Egypt’s marina and yacht tourism sector, and to contribute to creating integrated waterfront destinations that meet the highest global standards, opening new prospects for cooperation and investment in the region.”

This partnership comes amid growing interest in developing Egypt’s marine tourism sector, which is considered one of the promising sectors within the state’s strategy to diversify the tourism product and strengthen investment in the blue economy, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for yacht tourism and marine services across the Mediterranean and Red Seas.