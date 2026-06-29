Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has secured multiple prestigious recognitions at the Global Banking & Markets (GBM) Middle East Awards 2026, reaffirming its growing leadership across Islamic finance and capital markets. ADIB was awarded “Rising Star Sukuk House of the Year” and “the Islamic Project Finance House of the Year”. These accolades reflect ADIB’s strong momentum in the sukuk market, its expanding client franchise, and its leadership in delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant financing solutions across sectors.

In addition to the institutional awards, ADIB was recognised for its leading role across several landmark, award-winning transactions, including: “Debut Sovereign, Supranational & Agency Sukuk Deal of the Year”, “GRE / Quasi-Sovereign Syndicated Finance of the Year”, “Corporate Syndicated Finance Deal of the Year”, “Infrastructure / Project Finance Deal of the Year”, and “Real Estate Finance Deal of the Year”, in addition to “High Yield Sukuk Deal of the Year”.

These recognitions highlight ADIB’s role as a trusted partner to sovereigns, government-related entities, corporates, and financial institutions, supporting complex funding requirements across sukuk, syndicated finance, and project financing.

Hakim Karoui, Group Head of Wholesale Banking Group (WBG) at ADIB, said:

“These awards reflect the strength of ADIB’s integrated financing platform and our continued ability to deliver innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions. Our growing presence in the sukuk market, combined with our leadership in structured and project finance, positions us strongly to support clients across the region. ADIB has led some of the region’s largest and most significant transactions over the past year, and we aim to build on this momentum as we continue to introduce Shariah-compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

The annual Global Banking & Markets (GBM) Middle East Awards bring together leading businesses from the local and international finance and investment community. The winners were selected by a judging panel comprising esteemed figures from banking and finance.

ADIB's Wholesale Banking Group continues to build strong momentum, delivering growth in customer financing, a clear marker of its expanding footprint. Over the past 12 months, the Group has been active across a broad range of landmark club and syndicated financings for leading local and regional clients across key sectors, reflecting its trusted role in structuring complex, high-value financing solutions.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 121 billion in assets. Its 969,000 customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 81 branches and more than 730 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals.

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar.

Named “Best Bank in the UAE” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Brunswick Group

Radwa Shehab Dominic Whiting

Senior Corporate Communication Manager Mouaffak Haijar