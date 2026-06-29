Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform, has joined the Riyadh Creative District (RCD) to launch its new offices for the creative and media sector at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The opening marks the next phase in the growth of Riyadh’s creative and media economy and an early step in activating RCD, an initiative of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

Anchored in more than a decade of sector building, AstroLabs has a track record of attracting international pioneers to Saudi Arabia and integrating global players into the local landscape. With these offices, it takes another step - applying that expertise to drive local communities forward.

As the region’s leading business expansion platform for companies in Saudi Arabia, AstroLabs offers the creative community a clear pathway into the Kingdom, handling onboarding and company activation for firms entering the Saudi market, alongside office space, subsidized co-working environments, and tailored programs for SMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs. It also serves as a connective hub for the creative and media sector, hosting a continuous calendar of networking events that bring together companies, founders, talent and partners, to fuel the collaboration driving Riyadh’s creative and media-tech economy forward.

Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs, said: “This is a special milestone in a journey more than a decade in the making. Building economies and entire sectors across the Gulf taught us that growth is never about scale alone; it comes from curation, from getting the right players together and connected at the right level. When you align Saudi Arabia’s young talent with international experience in a market already this rich in opportunity, that is when momentum truly takes hold. That combination is what we are building in the Riyadh Creative District, and it is what we are most excited about.”

Eng. Mazen Tammar, Advisor for the City Marketing and Investment Promotion Sector at RCRC, commented: “We are pleased to welcome AstroLabs to the Riyadh Creative District. Their decade-long commitment in the region to building sectors and opening doors for international and local creative talents and businesses across the region, makes them a valued addition to our growing community. We are confident that their expertise and network will create meaningful opportunities for the creative tenants, media companies, and entrepreneurs who call RCD home.”

The timing is deliberate. Saudi Arabia’s media and entertainment industry is expanding at a compound annual rate well above the global average, and that pace is reshaping where creative companies choose to establish. AstroLabs’ presence in RCD will give companies a direct route from initial market interest to established operations, placing them at the forefront of the sector’s growth.

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform and a long-standing partner for international companies expanding into Saudi Arabia. Since 2013, AstroLabs has supported more than 1,000 expansions into Saudi Arabia, working with companies from 50+ countries across 37+ sectors.

AstroLabs helps global and regional companies set up, operate, and scale in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, simplifying the path from market entry to full operation so businesses can stay focused on growth. With 100+ team members and a network of 20,000+ leaders, AstroLabs combines on-the-ground execution, sector depth, and market access to support companies as they enter and grow in the Gulf.

AstroLabs also works with strategic partners across the region to support market access programs that connect companies from Europe and Asia to regional opportunities.

About the Riyadh Creative District (RCD)

The Riyadh Creative District (RCD) is a fully integrated ecosystem that drives content creation, nurtures talent, and champions cultural exchange, bringing Riyadh’s creative ideas and intellectual property to the world.

Located at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, RCD is home to a growing community of local creators and global creative leaders from multinational corporations, creative start-ups, cultural institutions, and academic organizations. It brings together the key sectors of Media, Media Technology, and Culture within one dynamic environment—serving as a launchpad for original content, investment opportunities, and cross-sector collaboration—in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC)

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) is the organization entrusted with shaping the future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital, and guiding its transformation into one of the world’s most livable, competitive, and sustainable cities. Through its strategic programs and partnerships, it is working to enhance every aspect of urban life – from mobility, environment, and culture, to business and innovation – ensuring that Riyadh continues to serve as a dynamic engine of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Established in 1974 under the name the “High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh”, the organization was renamed the “Riyadh Development Authority” in 2018 and subsequently became the “Royal Commission for Riyadh City by Royal Decree in 2019”.