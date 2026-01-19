Dubai, UAE: Tomorrow World Real Estate Development has broken ground on Tomorrow 166, its flagship residential community on Dubai Islands — a stunning new project committed to quality first living in one of Dubai’s most strategically poised growth districts.

Tomorrow 166 brings together thoughtful design, smart layout creativity, disciplined construction, and a lifestyle led residential experience. Engineered for long‑term value, it delivers a professionally managed, durable ecosystem tailored to both end users and investors.

Its Dubai Islands location — chosen for its connectivity, strong demand fundamentals, and long‑term development momentum — positions the project at the heart of a rapidly rising waterfront district. With direct access to the shoreline and a maturing community landscape, Tomorrow 166 is primed for sustained residential and investment appeal.

The development is being executed with Shaanxi Construction (SCEGC) and EDMAC, supported by specialist consultants across design, engineering, and delivery. Ground breaking initiates mobilisation and piling works, with completion targeted for Q2 2027.

“Tomorrow 166 reflects our belief that real estate should be built with intention, discipline, and emotional intelligence,” said Xu Ma, Founder & Chairman of Tomorrow World Properties.

“Set against the natural beauty and long‑term promise of Dubai Islands, this development offers both a meaningful lifestyle and a compelling investment opportunity. Our commitment is not to hype, but to long‑term confidence — creating homes that endure in quality, value, and the lives they shape.”

Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, established in 2022 as part of the Tomorrow World Group, continues to expand its footprint across Dubai with a portfolio shaped by design integrity, storytelling through architecture, and a commitment to creating spaces that elevate how people live, work, and connect.

About Tomorrow World Real Estate Development

Tomorrow World Real Estate Development is a boutique property developer headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and a proud subsidiary of the Tomorrow World Group — a global conglomerate with over two decades of excellence in international trade and strategic investment. Founded in 2022, the company was born from a vision to craft emotionally intelligent, design-led environments that redefine how people live, work, and connect. With a design-first philosophy and a commitment to storytelling through architecture, Tomorrow World Real Estate is reshaping Dubai’s urban landscape. Its developments are not just structures, they are curated experiences that reflect purpose, mood, and lifestyle. From residential sanctuaries to commercial landmarks, every Tomorrow World project is a testament to innovation, integrity, and intentionality.

https://tomorrowworldgroup.ae/