Dubai, UAE: Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, the boutique development arm of Tomorrow World Group, has officially signed a strategic partnership with OCTA Properties, marking a significant step forward in the creation of next generation residential and commercial destinations across Dubai.

The collaboration unites Tomorrow World’s design driven development expertise with OCTA Properties’ expanding presence in the UAE real estate sector. Together, the two organisations aim to shape future ready communities defined by quality, connectivity, and long term value creation.

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, Tomorrow World Real Estate Development builds on the Group’s two decade legacy of disciplined investment and strategic growth. The company specialises in premium residential destinations and future ready commercial assets, with core strengths spanning land strategy, design led product development, and end user experience.

Tomorrow World currently holds 10 fully owned plots – including eight within Dubai Islands – and has announced a development pipeline exceeding AED 8 billion in projected gross development value. More than 20 projects are planned between 2026 and 2028, underscoring the company’s long term commitment to shaping high potential corridors across the emirate.

The strategic partnership will launch with a prime plot on the marina front of Dubai Islands, featuring approximately 132 branded units positioned directly along the waterfront, complemented by high‑quality retail lining the marina promenade.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yuan Zhou, Operation Director of Tomorrow World, said: “This partnership with OCTA Properties reinforces our commitment to creating destinations that feel timeless yet future ready. Our principle – ‘Creating today’s life with tomorrow’ – guides every decision we make, from land strategy to design integrity to the ecosystems we curate.”

Tomorrow World’s brand is anchored in design excellence, customer centric delivery, and meticulous attention to detail. The company blends boutique agility with the financial discipline of an established group, ensuring every project is shaped by sustainability minded planning, technology enabled living, and data driven location analysis.

Its core principles – ecosystem creation, design integrity, and real world functionality – align closely with OCTA Properties’ commitment to delivering high quality development management services.

“Partnering with Tomorrow World allows us to combine our ambitions with a team that shares our belief in purposeful, human centred design. This collaboration will accelerate our ability to bring distinctive, high value projects to market, particularly in emerging districts with strong growth potential,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

The partnership will focus on the development management of Tomorrow World’s portfolio, with an emphasis on premium residential communities and mixed use environments that enhance liveability, connectivity, and long term capital appreciation.

About Tomorrow World Real Estate Development

Tomorrow World Real Estate Development is a boutique property developer headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and a proud subsidiary of the Tomorrow World Group — a global conglomerate with over two decades of excellence in international trade and strategic investment. Founded in 2022, the company was born from a vision to craft emotionally intelligent, design-led environments that redefine how people live, work, and connect. With a design first philosophy and a commitment to storytelling through architecture, Tomorrow World Real Estate is reshaping Dubai’s urban landscape. Its developments are not just structures, they are curated experiences that reflect purpose, mood, and lifestyle. From residential sanctuaries to commercial landmarks, every Tomorrow World project is a testament to innovation, integrity, and intentionality.

For more information, visit: tomorrowworldgroup.ae

About OCTA Properties

A leading firm in the industry, OCTA Properties offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on exclusive branded residences for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximise profitability.

As part of the OCTA Group, the company boasts over two decades of experience among Dubai’s leading developers, backed by an experienced team and a tremendous network in the real estate sector.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a developer's exclusive representative, OCTA manage sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Leading brand collaborations include top names such as Rove Homes, Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, St. Regis Residences, Franck Muller Vanguard, and Mouawad.

For more information, visit: https://www.octa.ae