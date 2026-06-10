Dubai, UAE: Time Homes Real Estate has opened a new office in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, marking another important step in the company’s continued expansion across key areas of the city. The new branch strengthens the company’s on-ground presence in one of Dubai’s active residential and investment communities, giving buyers, investors, landlords, sellers, and tenants easier access to professional real estate support.

With an established office in Al Barsha and a new branch in JVC, Time Homes Real Estate is expanding its reach across Dubai’s key residential and investment communities. The JVC office is designed to bring the company closer to clients in one of the city’s high-demand residential areas, offering easier access to expert real estate guidance and on-ground support.

JVC has become one of Dubai’s most active property locations, attracting families, first-time buyers, end-users, and investors due to its central position, growing residential supply, and continued demand for apartments, villas, and off-plan opportunities. With the opening of its new JVC office, Time Homes Real Estate aims to provide faster client support, stronger local market advice, and direct access to property options within the community and surrounding areas.

About Time Homes Real Estate

Time Homes Real Estate is a Dubai-based real estate company offering property advisory services for buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and investors. The company provides support across ready properties, off-plan projects, rental investments, and long-term property opportunities in Dubai and the wider UAE.

With more than 12 years of real estate market experience by the Time Homes team, the company has built a reputation for client service, market knowledge, and consistent performance. Today, Time Homes Real Estate continues to serve a growing base of local and international clients looking for residential, investment, and rental opportunities in Dubai.

The company focuses on transparent consultation, trusted developer partnerships, and client-focused real estate guidance, helping buyers and investors make informed property decisions in Dubai’s fast-moving real estate market.

Supporting Buyers and Investors in JVC Dubai

The new JVC branch will support clients looking for ready properties as well as Dubai off-plan projects. The company’s advisory team assists buyers with property selection, developer comparison, pricing guidance, payment plan review, booking support, documentation, and investment planning.

As Dubai’s real estate market continues to attract both local and overseas investors, Time Homes Real Estate is focused on helping clients make informed decisions based on market trends, rental demand, price movement, community growth, and long-term investment potential.

The company works with trusted developers to provide buyers with access to new launches, flexible payment plans, and suitable investment opportunities across Dubai.

On-Ground Consultation and Client Support

Time Homes JVC office improves the company’s ability to provide face-to-face consultation. Clients can visit the branch to meet real estate advisors, discuss their buying or investment goals, and explore suitable property options in JVC and across Dubai.

This on-ground support is expected to make the property search and buying process more convenient for clients who prefer direct guidance rather than relying only on online listings. The new branch also allows the company to stay closer to real market activity, buyer demand, and community-level property trends.

Time Homes Real Estate said the new branch is part of its long-term growth strategy in Dubai. By expanding into high-demand communities such as JVC, the company aims to provide practical support to clients at every stage of the property journey.

Through its growing presence in Dubai, Time Homes Real Estate continues to provide consultation for clients interested in property investment, including first-time buyers, overseas investors, end-users, and portfolio investors. The company’s services cover ready homes, off-plan developments, rental opportunities, and long-term real estate investment planning.

The opening of the JVC office is expected to strengthen Time Homes Real Estate’s market presence in Dubai while supporting the company’s continued growth across key residential and investment communities.

Founder and Chairman

Mr. Imran Anwar Jiwani, Founder and Chairman of Time Homes Real Estate, leads the company with a strong focus on trust, professional service, market knowledge, and long-term client relationships. His vision continues to guide the company’s growth across Dubai’s real estate sector.

Office Addresses

JVC Office:

Office B304, Prime Business Center B, JVC, Dubai, UAE. Map location: https://share.google/JaaXSDrUw15tzJZ9q

Al Barsha Office:

Al Attar Business Center, Office #517, 5th Floor, Al Barsha First, Dubai, UAE

Media Contact

Time Homes Real Estate

Email: info@timehomesrealestate.com

Phone: +971 56 448 4762

Website: https://timehomesrealestate.com/