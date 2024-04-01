Dubai, United Arab Emirates: TikTok announced partnerships with esteemed NGOs across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt under #TikTokForGood to support their goals with tangible actions. In partnership with Saudi Food Bank Eta'am, Emirates Red Crescent, and Egypt Food Bank, #TikTokForGood aims to support the NGOs' goals by raising awareness and educating audiences on how to engage with them, as well as provide actionable ways to make a difference to communities.

#TikTokForGood serves as a central hub for users to explore inspiring content created by partner NGOs. Through the hashtag, people can learn about pressing social issues as well as discover tangible actions to support different causes. From compelling videos highlighting the work of NGOs to informative resources on donation etiquettes and best practices, the #TikTokForGood Hub makes the search for giving back easier and more accessible and empowers users to become agents of change and contribute to causes they care about.

In addition to showcasing NGO content, the #TikTokForGood hub features a donation link embedded within the platform, allowing users to make direct contributions to partner organizations and support their initiatives. It is launched alongside Ramadan Search Hub, a dedicated space where community members can discover Ramadan-related content and explore opportunities to support charitable initiatives. The Ramadan Search Hub will feature curated content from partner NGOs, as well as a donation link prominently displayed in the conversation bar, making it easy for users to contribute to causes aligned with the spirit of giving during Ramadan.

Giving back is a search away. With TikTok's #TikTokForGood initiative, discovering and supporting charitable causes in the region has never been easier. By providing a dedicated space on the platform for users to engage with impactful CSR initiatives, TikTok is empowering individuals to make a difference in their communities and beyond. By going through #TikTokForGood, different communities can discover ways to drive meaningful change, uplift communities, and create a brighter future for all.

For more information and to get involved, visit the #TikTokForGood Hub on TikTok.

