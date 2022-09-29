Theme of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub to be centered around Climate Change in the lead up to COP27

Winners of the competition will be announced in November 2022

Dubai, UAE: TikTok MENA announced today the launch of the inaugural TikTok Creator Hub program in the UAE, unlocking exciting opportunities for new talents to add their voice to the region’s burgeoning creative economy and contribute to a global cause.

The new TikTok initiative aims to identify talents and connect them with the right mentors and skill building experts to support and nurture the next generation of creators. A group of judges including top TikTok content creators from across the MENA region will assess the skills of the talents and provide them with the required learnings to elevate their content and provide advice for their career path as creators.

Every year, the program will draw up a chosen theme for registered creators to produce a creative content idea around the specific topic. With the conversation around energy transition accelerating and the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP27) just around the corner in Egypt, this year’s theme for the TikTok Creator Hub will be Climate Change.

On this occasion, Tarek Abdalla, Regional General Manager at TikTok Middle East, Africa, Turkiye, Pakistan & South Asia said: “TikTok is at the forefront of encouraging communities in the region and around the world to unlock the power of creativity and drive positive, meaningful, and lasting change. With the launch of the inaugural edition of TikTok Creator Hub, we aim to generate awareness and advocacy around causes and pressing issues that touch the community, securing a dedicated destination for content creation and conversations focused on the most important societal issues of our time, such as climate change.”

Divided into three main phases, the TikTok Creator Hub will include online learning modules, a live training session and the judging process to name the winner of the competition.

Once the talents have been shortlisted, TikTok will host a welcome workshop in collaboration with celebrity creators to introduce them to the TikTok Creator Hub concept, the objective and the benefits they can gain from this program, and familiarize them with the mechanics of the competition.

TikTok will also offer the selected talents a live training day, enabling talents to spend one live session with a creator mentor, ahead of their creation of a TikTok focused on Climate Change which will be submitted for the judging process.

Finally, the judges will choose the winning talents. The winning entries will be announced by TikTok in November 2022.

The theme of the TikTok Creator Hub this year also aligns with TikTok’s launch of the #ClimateAction program in support of COP27 in the MENA region, by encouraging the community to join the climate conversation and take action that has a positive impact on the planet – thereby educating and inspiring users around environmental advocacies, in partnership with Creators and organizations embracing shared interests and causes.

Talents residing in United Arab Emirates and Egypt who would like to participate can visit the TikTok MENA Creator Hub website MENATikTokCreatorHub.com to register and share a 30-60 seconds video as to why they want to be part of the program for a chance to be selected. Registration doors close on Monday 10th October 2022.

