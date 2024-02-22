The first universal Direct-to-Device (D2D) Android smartphone with satellite voice and SMS capability

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX: YAHSAT), today revealed its new SKYPHONE by Thuraya, which is a smartphone with satellite connectivity for consumers and businesses. The phone will be on display during the Mobile World Congress 2024 from 26 to 29 February in Barcelona.

For the first time ever, users will now be able to enjoy an every-day smartphone with satellite connectivity (calls and SMS) anywhere within the Thuraya footprint across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. This provides customers with the confidence that they can always remain connected, anywhere and anytime, thanks to its advanced dual-mode communication technology. Whether the customer is in the heart of a bustling city, undertaking frequent overseas travel, trekking in remote areas, venturing through the desert, or sailing at sea, the SKYPHONE by Thuraya always means that they will stay connected.

The new smartphone is expected to be available through Thuraya’s distribution partners from September 2024.

Its advanced technology is based on the latest Android 14 operating system and features a Qualcomm Octa-core Kryo processor for high performance and speed. It is built to provide reliability with an IP67 rating, making the smartphone dust and waterproof, and has a 6.67” AMOLED display with Gorilla glass. The sleek design includes a retractable satellite antenna which is not visible when not in use and can be extended when activating satellite services. With three rear and one front integrated camera, the smartphone allows users to capture their most precious moments in high resolution.

The SKYPHONE by Thuraya has two nano-SIM card slots for terrestrial and satellite connection, extending the coverage of its users to areas which are not covered by cellular towers. The smartphone can also be used with mobile operator SIM cards from any of the 370+ Thuraya Roaming Partners across over 170 countries worldwide.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “The advanced capabilities of the SKYPHONE for multi-continent use, together with a consumer-friendly design, make it a significant disruptor in the smartphone sector. It has the form factor and features of a conventional smartphone, but with the added capability of universal satellite connectivity. Users need only to carry the SKYPHONE in order to remain connected anywhere, anytime. This opens new markets whether for adventure and business travel, or organizations in crisis-hit regions or isolated areas. The SKYPHONE is an integral part of our D2D strategy (Project SKY), a key pillar of Yahsat’s growth strategy that positions our company to unlock vast opportunities in this emerging market segment.”

The SKYPHONE by Thuraya supports terrestrial 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G frequency bands for worldwide cellphone coverage as well as two-thirds of the world via Thuraya’s satellite coverage across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

