Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Chemical Terminals LLC in Abu Dhabi (ACTAD) is proud to announce the start of operations at its newly built chemical tank storage terminal in Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The terminal is the first commercial chemical tank farm of its kind in the Emirate.

Strategically located in the new world class Khalifa Port and adjacent to the modern and sprawling Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) , ACTAD aims to participate in the drive to promote new industries in the Emirate.

ACTAD was designed and built as State of the Art in compliance with the highest international standards and boasts a total of 40 tanks of various specifications (20 Carbon Steel including 10 with IFR and 20 Stainless Steel including 10 insulated with heating/cooling system) for a total of 100,000 CBM storage capacity. Each tank has a devoted pipeline to a dedicated berth of 16 meters draft and dedicated truck loading bays, therefore, eliminating the risks of cross product contamination, promoting maximum operating efficiency and flexibility to the customers.

Additionally, the site has a 500 sqm warehouse for dangerous goods and provision for drums/IBCs filling.

The terminal has an independently operated third party fully equipped surveyor laboratory for sampling and testing.

ACTAD operates with an Integrated Management System following International Standards; ISO-9000, 14000, 18000, CDI-T and ISGOTT.

The Terminal will help local industries to import their liquid chemical needs in bulk or export their liquid chemical products to the globe. It can also act as a storage hub and /or break-bulk operations for international companies as it is strategically located in a bonded zone within Khalifa Port.

ACTAD is an extension of Arabian Chemical Terminals LTD in Saudi Arabia (ACT-KSA). ACT-KSA is an owner/operator of two other terminals, one in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast and one in Jubail Commercial Port on the Arabian Gulf. From its humble beginnings in 1986 in Yanbu, ACT-KSA was the first commercial tank farm established in Saudi Arabia, starting with 13,000 CBM of storage capacity. In 2012 ACT-KSA built the first commercial bulk storage facility in Jubail adding a further 70,000 CBM of storage capacity with tanks varying in specifications and in sizes. The Jubail terminal is currently under expansion to add a further 70,000 CBM of capacity.

