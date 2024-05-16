Ideal for large events and live podcasts in front of an audience with a sports bar setting

Part of the VIP Red Room experience, which also gives podcasters access to great food and drink

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Poddster – a pioneering network of video podcast production studios and Dubai’s first podcasting community - has launched a new location at Players House sports bar. The new state-of-the-art studio offers podcasters a unique platform to record anything from intimate shows to significant events, including live podcasts with audiences.

This partnership with an F&B brand sees Poddster and Players House seamlessly share their innovative visions with a bespoke offering. The Poddster studio will be part of the Players House Red Room, a VIP suite of services already home to a music studio and barbershop. In return, podcasters will get access to the world-class bar and kitchen services at Players House to create a 360° approach that provides a podcasting experience like no other.

Poddster Co-founder and CEO Vuk Zlatarov says, “This marks another major milestone in our expansion plans and provides an amazing community-building platform. Partnering with Players House was an obvious choice as we share the same values. We now have somewhere to call a second home, unite hundreds of community members to create content, meet, grow, and have fun together, while enjoying the lively ambience of Players House.”

Saif Rubie, Founder of Players House, adds, “Our industries are different, but our goals are the same: to innovate and disrupt the market. Players House is already a fantastic venue to watch sports, dine, record music and receive grooming services. With Poddster on board, we boost our unique services, bringing more opportunities for customers, and look forward to seeing the partnership flourish.”

The partnership with Players House follows Poddster’s recent deal with leading fitness chain GymNation in Motor City, where a purpose-built studio allows podcasters - members and non-members—to record health and fitness content in familiar surroundings.

It also comes shortly after Poddster’s first international studio launch in Singapore as the homegrown UAE brand continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the podcast industry and democratise access to the increasingly popular medium.

About Poddster

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Vuk Zlatarov in April 2022, Poddster is a pioneering network of video podcast production studios and Dubai’s first podcasting community. The company aims to democratise high-quality podcast production, empowering individuals and businesses to document their knowledge and stories and experience the transformational power of podcasts. Poddster has two studios in Dubai, with the third coming soon – plus new locations opening in Singapore and Riyadh during the next 12 months. With more than 300 podcasts and 700 active creators, Poddster continues to set standards and drive the podcast industry forward, cementing its position as the preferred choice for anyone looking to start or grow their show. Poddster’s partners include Anghami, Podeo, Spotify, Canon, and Shure, and the company is committed to expanding its ecosystem further.

www.poddster.com

Instagram: @poddster

LinkedIn: Poddster

For press enquiries, please contact:

Samantha Armstrong +971 501582958

samantha@the-prcompany.com

Reem Maroun +971 555982747

reem@the-prcompany.com