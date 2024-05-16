Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), and Intel, a global leader in cloud computing, data center, AI, and PC solutions, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating applied AI projects and developing cutting-edge AI solutions in the Middle East.

Signifying a commitment to advancing AI research and development in the region, Intel and Presight will together lead the development of AI products, including Smart Cities through innovative R&D initiatives, focusing on leveraging open-source tools and industry standards to optimize AI software for efficient AI workloads.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "In this collaboration with Intel, we're excited about unlocking new possibilities in artificial intelligence. Together, we combine Intel's leading technology capabilities with our deep insights in big data and AI, aiming to drive significant advancements. This collaboration goes beyond technical achievements; it’s about creating real value and making a lasting impact on our stakeholders and society’’.

The MOU will include both entities engaging in mutual collaboration and innovation, knowledge-sharing through technical workshops, and developing technology roadmaps to empower and upskill developers in optimized AI application development. This will help create cutting-edge AI solutions that address the region’s unique challenges and opportunities.

Also, under the MOU signed by the two companies, there will be a focus on strengthening AI data security and privacy through the implementation of confidential AI technologies – including safeguarding sensitive data used in AI models during the AI lifecycle, from data training to inference stages. Leveraging Intel trust authority technologies, the platforms running AI models will be verified for trustworthiness, ensuring data security and integrity throughout the AI ecosystem.

