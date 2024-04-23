Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya), the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, has partnered with CYSEC to provide enhanced cybersecurity and encryption protection to its existing data service customers.

The partnership was unveiled during the Satellite 2024 conference held in Washington D.C. and will be a game-changer for sectors that require safe, secure, and reliable data services protected from potential risk of loss. Under the agreement, Thuraya will now bundle CYSEC’s ARCA SATCOM solution as part of its existing data services plan, thereby enhancing its offerings for customers that require the highest level of cyber protection.

Thuraya has already certified the solution over its network, noting that it is also certified by the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) authority in the USA.

CYSEC has designed ARCA SATCOM specifically for satellite data communications. The solution provides performance enhanced capabilities for data users by integrating cutting-edge encryption technologies. This feature reinforces Thuraya's network, empowering seamless transmission and reception of encrypted data without compromising connectivity or performance. The offering of constant and uninterrupted connectivity is of critical importance to various entities including governments, remote enterprise establishments, core heavy industries, utilities communications, the military, and the overall deployment of secure IoT devices and services. The solution provides customers with flexible options to accommodate different use cases as its end-to-end encryption is based on international standards optimized for satellite networks.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are delighted to announce CYSEC as our latest satellite communications security partner, reflecting our determination to push innovation and value to the next level. By adding CYSEC’s powerful ARCA SATCOM technology to our existing suite of data services, customers will have the peace of mind to know that their data is safe, secure, and based on the highest industry standards. We have chosen to work with CYSEC because its solution is specifically designed for satellite-based communications, ensuring it will work seamlessly across our networks.”

Patrick Trinkler, Chief Executive Officer of CYSEC, said: “Our new partnership with Thuraya demonstrates the enhanced performance and cybersecurity capabilities of ARCA SATCOM. Once deployed, customers can use the system safely knowing that their data is protected to the strictest standards. ARCA SATCOM is the first solution designed for satellite communications security, which means it can be seamlessly added to a network and begin operating without any service disruption.”

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

About CYSEC

Established in 2018 by experienced cybersecurity professionals, CYSEC is a prominent European cybersecurity company that specializes in the space industry. The company is renowned for its pioneering work and is dedicated to crafting end-to-end and off-the-shelf cybersecurity solutions tailored to cutting-edge newspace missions.

CYSEC addresses critical needs in satellite operations through the following key offerings:

End-to-End Protection: The company's cutting-edge technology ensures the comprehensive protection of satellite operations, covering the TMTC link both on board and on the ground. This solution significantly enhances the reliability and security of satellite missions.

Secure Satellite Communications: CYSEC prioritizes robust security measures without compromising performance in securing satellite communications. Recognizing the paramount importance of secure data transmission in space, the company's solutions are specifically designed to meet the unique challenges of satellite communication.

Hybrid Architecture: CYSEC enables secure hybrid architecture both on board and on the ground, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data in cloud environments. This foundational component significantly enhances overall mission security.

CYSEC's commitment is to advance cybersecurity in new space missions, providing tailored solutions that elevate the security and success of satellite operations. Since 2021, the company has organized the largest European event dedicated to cybersecurity for the space industry, bringing together 1000 experts from the industry to discuss the next challenges and innovations.

