Dubai, UAE: Consumer expectations around mobility are shifting. Convenience, speed, and personalisation are driving demand in the UAE’s growing car rental market. At Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, Thrifty Car Rentals UAE is reintroducing itself as a brand designed for today’s on-demand world. From flexible rental options to the launch of a self-service kiosk experience, the brand is building a future-ready ecosystem shaped around how people live, move, and connect.

Flexible rental models for a dynamic customer base

Thrifty is launching two new services that cater to UAE residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs seeking convenience without long-term commitments. The Monthly Specials offering is tailored for customers who want affordable access to a vehicle, with the flexibility to renew or switch based on evolving plans. The Lease-to-Own model supports individuals on a path to vehicle ownership through manageable monthly payments and transparent terms.

Both offerings are designed to deliver greater value, particularly for customers navigating fast-paced lifestyles or transitioning through different life stages in the UAE.

Thrifty Rolls Into Hotels: Car Rentals at Your Fingertips"

Thrifty is redefining convenience for travelers by launching car rental services across leading hotel chains in key tourist hubs. With our cutting-edge tech now embedded at these locations, tourists can seamlessly book a rental car within seconds—right from their hotel lobby or room.

This initiative is designed to put mobility in the palm of our customers' hands, eliminating the usual hassle of searching for transportation. Whether it’s a spontaneous road trip or a planned excursion, travelers can now unlock a vehicle in just a few taps and get back to what they came for: experiencing the destination, not navigating logistics.

At Thrifty, we’re committed to enabling smarter, faster, and more intuitive travel—making every trip not just easier, but more enjoyable.

Accelerating footprint growth in key locations via region’s-first smart booking kiosk

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Thrifty is set to more than double its network of locations across the Emirates. The brand aims to expand to over 100 touchpoints within the next 18 to 24 months, focusing on high-demand zones such as residential neighborhoods, transit hubs, and retail destinations.

For this massive expansion, Thrifty UAE is marking the debut of their digital booking kiosk at ATM—a self-service station that simplifies the car rental process from start to finish. Customers can browse, select, and book a vehicle in minutes, with delivery to their location within one to three hours. Each kiosk will offer:

A fully digital booking experience

An intuitive touchscreen interface

Quick verification and payment options

Planned 24/7 live support integration

“Mobility today is about ease, access, and integration into daily life,” said Chand Soni, Head of Retail at Thrifty Car Rentals, Abu Dhabi, UAE. “Our goal is to meet people where they are—whether that’s through smarter locations, digital convenience, or partnerships that deliver everyday value. We’re building more than a rental network; we’re building a connected experience.”

Thrifty will begin rolling out these kiosks in residential communities, shopping centres, and strategic business districts, enabling easier access to rental services where customers live and work.

Loyalty-driven collaborations

To enhance customer value and everyday convenience, Thrifty UAE is entering into strategic partnerships with top regional brands across the Oil & Gas, retail, and tourism sectors. Announced at ATM 2025, Thrifty’s new partnerships with GeoWash UAE and Ocean Dusk Travels will unlock tangible benefits. Thrifty users will enjoy 50% off waterless car washes at GeoWash locations across the UAE, while Ocean Dusk customers will now have access to bespoke rental packages through Thrifty’s extensive nationwide network. These initiatives reflect the brand’s broader vision of going beyond rentals to deliver integrated mobility and lifestyle experiences, creating meaningful value for today’s cost-conscious, convenience-driven traveller.

With digital offerings, new product lines, and an ambitious growth roadmap, Thrifty Car Rentals UAE is investing in experiences that prioritise speed, simplicity, and accessibility. The launch at ATM 2025 signals a step towards a more connected and responsive mobility landscape—one built around the evolving needs of residents, travellers, and the communities they move through.

​​​​​​About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world’s largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travellers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.

