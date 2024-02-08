Dubai – Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, Park Inn by Radisson Motor City, and Radisson Blu Hotel Apartment, Dubai Marina, have been awarded the prestigious "Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp." This esteemed recognition exemplifies the hotels' unwavering commitment to implementing green standards in their operations.

To qualify for the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, all hotels underwent a demanding evaluation process, meeting 19 sustainability requirements. These requirements encompass various aspects of sustainable practices, including employee training, energy management plans, and food purchasing management. Based on their exceptional scores, the hotels were distinguished with bronze, silver, or gold stamps, indicating their level of compliance with sustainability standards.

Dubai, known for its rapid transformation into one of the most sustainable cities globally, has recognized and awarded 70 hotels across the city for their dedication to environmental sustainability. These awards, presented by Dubai Tourism, highlight the city's ongoing efforts to align with international sustainability standards and support the UAE’s NetZero 2050 initiative.

James Berry, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Motor City, expressed his enthusiasm, stated, "Receiving the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp is a testament to our commitment to sustainable practices. We believe in creating a positive impact on the environment and providing our guests with an eco-friendly experience. This recognition motivates us to continue our efforts towards a greener and more sustainable future."

Paul Franz, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Apartment, Dubai Marina, shared his thoughts on the achievement, said, "We are honored to be recognized with the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp. It reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and aligns with Radisson Hotel Group's broader sustainability goals. We are proud to contribute to Dubai's reputation as a global leader in sustainable tourism."

The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp is part of the city's ongoing journey towards sustainable tourism, emphasizing Dubai's role as a global leader in eco-conscious hospitality. The stamp operates on a three-tier system – Gold, Silver, and Bronze – signifying varying levels of compliance with sustainability standards.

Radisson Hotel Group remains committed to providing environmentally conscious choices for guests and contributing to a sustainable future for the tourism industry. This recognition further reinforces the group's dedication to environmental stewardship on a global scale.

MEDIA CONTACT:

MERIMA ALLEN, Cluster Head of PR & Marketing

T: +971 4 366 9111 | D: +971 4 366 9147 | M: +971 52 803 3868

merima.allen@radissonhotels.com | radissonhotels.com

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,250 hotels in operation and under development in +90 countries. The international hotel group is rapidly expanding with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website.