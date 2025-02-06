The Voice of Down Syndrome Society (Saut) has announced a partnership with DXC Technology, (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, to deliver and support maintenance services for Saut’s newly launched Digital Learning Platform.

The platform aims to enhance innovative teaching methods and learning tools for teachers, students with Down Syndrome, their families, and caregivers. It offers a wide range of educational resources designed to help students with Down Syndrome develop both academic and life skills.

The official signing ceremony for the partnership was attended by SAUT board members Mrs. Shamma Mohammad Al Shenaifi, Mrs. Sara Abdulla Bahamdan, and Mrs. Samiha Ahmed Al Gosaibi. Notably, the Project of Saut’s Digital Learning Platform was initiated in 2021 under the guidance of Her Royal Highness Princess Sara bint Mohammed bin Nayef, a member of Saut's board of directors. This initiative has been generously funded by the Sanad Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation.

To date, more than 4,025 students have benefited from Saut's educational services, reflecting the positive impact it has made on students and their families.

Saut’s platform supports individuals with Down syndrome from birth to the age 21, with future plans to meet the needs of a wider range of people with disabilities. It features a picture library of more than 10,000 educational cards, owned exclusively by the association, providing easy access to specialized resources and enriching the learning experience for students.

With the platform now fully launched, it is set to significantly expand its reach and effectiveness across the Down Syndrome population.

“Saut’s platform has revolutionized the teaching quality of educators and specialists by dramatically streamlining the time required to prepare individual education plans and accurately reviewing innovative teaching materials, cutting preparation time by 85% and reducing errors by 98%. This shift from paper-based to digital learning not only enables continuous monitoring of educational progress, but also promotes environmental sustainability,” said Mrs. Zaina Zaidan, Executive Director of SAUT Society.

“At DXC, we are committed to delivering excellence for our customers while driving social value. We strive to contribute to a better world through programs that drive real impact. Our partnership with Saut exemplifies our shared commitment to advance educational opportunities for students with Down Syndrome. This collaboration highlights our unwavering dedication to achieving common goals and expanding our impact in the community,” said Mamdouh Al Olayan, DXC Technology Saudi Arabia Managing Director.