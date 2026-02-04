The majority of students reside in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with 30 female and 59 male students

Ages range from 25 to 55, with 42% of the cohort bringing 11-15 years of professional experience

Dubai, UAE – The University of Manchester – Dubai has welcomed its latest 2026 global MBA cohort of students to the Middle East, marking another milestone in its commitment to delivering world-class education to working professionals. Building on more than two decades of presence in the region, the University continues to play a key role in developing talent, strengthening industry-academic partnerships, and contributing to the growth of the UAE’s higher education sector.

The 2026 batch will be undertaking the Global Part-time MBA, a flexible programme designed for working professionals and delivered through a blended learning model that combines online study with in-person workshops in Dubai and other global locations. This structure enables students to balance their studies with career and personal commitments while gaining exposure to a global learning environment.

This year’s intake brings together students from 27 nationalities, with participants predominantly based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The cohort welcomes 30 female and 59 male students, ranging in age between 25 and 55, the cohort combines mid-career and senior professionals across a wide range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, automotive, construction, real estate, oil and gas, engineering, hospitality, and technology sectors. Candidates also bring a wealth of experience, with 42% demonstrating 11-15 years of professional experience, and 16% with over 16 years. The diverse backgrounds and expertise among students bring different perspectives and exemplify the University’s global outlook and its dedication to inclusivity and cultivating cross-cultural collaboration.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director, Middle East, the University of Manchester - Dubai, said: “The latest cohort reflects the region’s strong talent pool and capabilities, bringing together diverse professionals positioned to accelerate the development of industries in the Middle East. Our Global MBA programme is designed to equip these future leaders with the skills, knowledge, and global perspective needed to drive innovation, strengthen organisations, and contribute to the UAE’s workforce and economic growth. This reinforces The University of Manchester’s role as a key partner in advancing the country’s vision to become a global hub for higher education.”

As part of The University of Manchester – Dubai’s efforts to ensure a smooth MBA induction for new students, the University hosted an event on January 18 to introduce the new cohort to the programme structure, faculty, and support teams, while outlining key academic and administrative processes as well as the University’s values and expectations. The session also provided an opportunity for students to connect with their peers, begin building professional networks, and engage with the vibrant Manchester community.

About The University of Manchester – Dubai

The University of Manchester’s Middle East branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network, comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported over 3,700 students in the region and graduated over 2,600 students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies, and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,500.

