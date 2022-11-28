Amman, Jordan: This year The Ritz-Carlton, Amman embarked on its first-ever collaboration with a fashion brand. The Social Enterprise Project Jordan (SEP), a local luxury fashion brand, put out an exclusive line of hand-embroidered clothing and accessories, with patterns inspired by the hotel’s color palettes and designs.

The new collection is exclusively available at the hotel’s retail shop. Each piece combines high-quality pieces with sophisticated designs—a souvenir that guests can incorporate into their day-to-day life. As for the collection itself, the fashion line includes shawls, keffiyeh, tote bags, swimsuit coverups, and hoodies.

Commenting on the occasion, The Ritz- Carlton’s, Amman’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Zein Talhouni said, “We are very proud to announce our latest collaboration with SEP Jordan, because of the positive impact it has on women refugees. By giving them a space to share their designs, we are changing the narrative and empowering them to become financially independent and embrace their talents.”

She also added that this bespoke collection will be perfect for anyone visiting Jordan. The design features the unique Jordanian tradition mixed with modernity.

Roberta Ventura, Founder of SEP added, “Working with iconic companies which share our vision to enhance the SDG’s such as The Ritz-Carlton, takes us one step closer to fulfilling our mission. This is to bring thousands of refugees above the poverty line thanks to their skills and talent, within respectful working conditions, with care for the environment, and introducing the concept of mutual happiness. Our partnership with The Ritz-Carlton is built on our common love for sustainability, positive impact, and the well-being of those we work with. “

It is worth noting that The Ritz-Carlton has built a legacy of extraordinary service. This tradition extends into its social and environmental program, Community Footprints, which aims to positively impact the lives of others. The Ritz-Carlton properties collaborate with local organizations to allocate their resources toward places that need them and where they can create a positive impact. The Community Footprints focuses on three pillars: Hunger and Poverty Relief, the Well-being of Children, and Environmental Responsibility.

About SEP:

SEP is a luxury fashion and lifestyle business with a social impact focus. SEP was the first Jordanian private company to set up in the Jerash “Gaza” Camp in Jordan in 2013. They work with over 500 embroidery Artists, who happen to be refugees. What makes them different is that they work with camp residents as artists and colleagues, rather than recipients of aid. The company had the privileged opportunity to create sustainable paths to economic independence for hundreds of women and their families. In 2020, SEP became a Certified B Corporation.